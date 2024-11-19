As concerns over Khamenei’s health grow, attention has turned to his potential successor

Speculation over the health of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has intensified amidst rising tensions between Israel and Iran. Reports suggest the 85-year-old leader is in a coma. However, these claims remain unverified, and Iranian officials have not addressed the rumours.

To counter the speculation, a photo of Khamenei with an Iranian ambassador was published. Despite this, rumours persist, fueled by reports from media outlets. Israeli news site Ynet News, citing Iran International, reported that Khamenei is suffering from a dangerous illness. Similarly, The New York Times stated that the leader is "seriously ill."

As concerns over Khamenei’s health grow, attention has turned to his potential successor. Reports claim Khamenei has chosen his second son, Mojtaba Khamenei, to lead after him. Ynet News reported that the decision was made during a secret session of Iran’s Assembly of Experts on September 26.

The meeting, attended by all 60 members of the assembly, was reportedly convened urgently by Khamenei himself. However, the process faced resistance, with some members opposing both the urgency and the choice of Mojtaba. Under pressure, including alleged threats from Khamenei’s representatives, a unanimous decision was reportedly reached.

If true, these developments mark a critical turning point in Iran’s political history. However, neither the rumours about Khamenei’s health nor the reports of Mojtaba’s selection have been officially confirmed or denied by Iranian authorities.