Tehran has reportedly designated Mojtaba Khamenei, the second son of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, as his successor in a move shrouded in secrecy, according to various media outlets.

Ali Khamenei, aged 85 and facing serious health challenges, is allegedly planning to abdicate before his death, enabling Mojtaba to assume leadership during his lifetime. Israeli news source Ynetnews, citing Iran International, a Persian-language outlet linked to opponents of the Iranian regime, reported that 60 members of Iran’s Assembly of Experts were summoned on September 26 to make a swift decision on the succession under strict confidentiality.

Despite reservations about both the decision and the process, the Assembly of Experts reportedly agreed unanimously to Mojtaba’s succession following intense pressure from Khamenei and his representatives. Reports suggest that direct threats were used to ensure compliance and maintain secrecy. The fear of potential public backlash against the undemocratic process motivated these extreme measures. Assembly members were warned of severe consequences if any information about the meeting was leaked.

Details of the assembly’s deliberations were concealed for over a month to prevent unrest.

Mojtaba’s selection has stirred concerns due to his lack of government experience and official roles. Over the past two years, however, he has been steadily positioned to take on a significant role in the regime’s inner workings, signaling a calculated effort by Ali Khamenei to ensure a smooth transfer of power.

Sources familiar with the developments suggest that Khamenei aims to solidify his son’s authority during his lifetime, reducing the likelihood of dissent or protests that might arise after his death. The decision underscores the regime’s focus on maintaining control amidst mounting tensions and internal opposition.