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Who is Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi? IRGC-Trained man behind Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka assassination plot, linked to Kata'ib Hizballah

US President Donald Trump daughter Ivanka Trump was on assassination target of a man, who was trained by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). He plotted to avenge the killing of his mentor Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani in US strikes.

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Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : May 23, 2026, 01:03 PM IST

Who is Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi? IRGC-Trained man behind Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka assassination plot, linked to Kata'ib Hizballah
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US President Donald Trump daughter Ivanka Trump was on assassination target of a man, who was trained by Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC). As per The New York Post, the man identified as Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi plotted the assassination of Ivanka Trump to avenge the killing of his mentor Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani in US strikes.

Who is Mohammad Baqer Saad Dawood Al-Saadi?

32-year-old Dawood Al-Saadi was arrested in Turkey on May 15 and a blueprint of Ivanka's home in Florida was recovered from him. Al-Saadi was born in Baghdad and was largely raised by his Iraqi mother. His father, Ahmad Kazemi, was an Iranian brigadier general.

He has been plotting to kill her since Donald Trump became president for his first term and eliminated Iranian military chief Qasem Soleimani in a drone strike near Baghdad in 2020. Al-Saadi has been associated and trained with IRGC from very young age, and saw Soleimani as his guru and father figure, after his father died in 2006.

In 2021, Al-Saadi released a map of  the Florida enclave where Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, have a $24 million residence on X, and wrote, 'Revenge is a matter of time.' However, it is not known why Donald Trump's daughter Ivanka was on his target list. 

"I say to the Americans, look at this picture and know that neither your palaces nor the Secret Service will protect you. We are currently in the stage of surveillance and analysis," the threat, originally posted in Arabic, read. He also reporetdly said, “We need to kill Ivanka to burn down the house of Trump the way he burned down our house."

The criminal history of Al-Saadi

The US has been tracking Al-Saadi for a long time. US believe he planned several attacks on US and Jewish targets, including bombing of the Bank of New York Mellon in Amsterdam this March.  The US Department of Justice also says he was involved in two other attacks this year: the stabbing of two Jewish people in London in April, and a shooting at the US consulate building in Toronto. Al-Saadi was also part of Kata'ib Hizballah, an Iraqi Shia armed group supported by Iran. The US has recognized Kata'ib Hizballah a terrorist organization. He faces 6 terrorism-related counts in US. Accused of 18 attacks/attempted attacks

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