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Who is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? Iran’s parliament speaker rises as key figure amid US-Israel conflict and leadership losses

Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has emerged as a key figure in Iran’s war strategy amid leadership gaps.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Mar 20, 2026, 01:57 PM IST

Who is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf? Iran’s parliament speaker rises as key figure amid US-Israel conflict and leadership losses
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As Iran navigates a period of intense conflict and internal uncertainty, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has emerged as a central figure in shaping the country’s war strategy. With senior leadership figures either absent from public view or recently killed, Ghalibaf’s growing visibility signals a shift in power dynamics within the Islamic Republic.

While Mojtaba Khamenei has maintained a low profile, limiting his communication to a handful of written statements, Ghalibaf has taken a far more active role. Through interviews and social media posts, he has projected a message of resilience, framing the conflict as an asymmetric war requiring innovation and self-reliance.

Who is Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf?

Ghalibaf, 64, is a veteran figure in Iran’s political and military establishment with a career spanning several decades. He began as a commander in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps during the Iran-Iraq War, later rising to lead its aerospace division. His transition into civilian roles saw him serve as Tehran’s police chief and eventually as mayor of Tehran for over a decade.

In 2020, he became speaker of Iran’s parliament, further cementing his influence. Despite multiple attempts, including notable bids in 2005 and 2013, he has never secured the presidency. Known for his technocratic approach, his tenure has been marked by both development initiatives and allegations of corruption.

Leadership Role in the Ongoing Conflict

Following the killing of Ali Larijani in an Israeli strike and the earlier death of Ali Khamenei, analysts believe Ghalibaf has stepped into a leadership role overseeing military and strategic responses. His background across military, security, and political domains positions him uniquely to coordinate Iran’s war efforts.

Experts suggest that his cross-institutional ties have enabled him to consolidate authority during a critical moment. His rhetoric has also hardened, warning of escalating retaliation and a broader confrontation.

A Controversial but Powerful Figure

Ghalibaf’s career has not been without criticism. Human rights groups have long accused him of involvement in suppressing protests, from student demonstrations in the late 1990s to more recent nationwide unrest. Nonetheless, his supporters highlight his administrative experience and ability to navigate complex power structures.

As the conflict unfolds, Ghalibaf’s role is expected to remain pivotal. His statements suggest he envisions a transformed regional order—one that challenges Western influence and reflects Iran’s strategic ambitions.

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