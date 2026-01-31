Who is Mira Nair? New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother named in newly-released Epstein files

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday released lakhs of pages of documents on the convicted pedophile Epstein, who died by alleged suicide in 2019. In an email that appears in the files, publicist Peggy Siegal reveals details about an afterparty held for Nair's 2009 film Amelia.

New York City mayor Zohran Mamdani's mother, filmmaker Mira Nair, had attended a party at convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell's house in 2009, according to a new-released set of files pertaining to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) on Friday released lakhs of pages of documents on the convicted pedophile Epstein, who died by alleged suicide in 2019. As per the files, the said party was also attended by former US president Bill Clinton and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

In an email that appears in the files, publicist Peggy Siegal reveals details about the afterparty held for Nair's 2009 film Amelia. "Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...after party for film. Bill Clinton and Jeff Bezos were there...Jean Pigoni, director Mira Nair....etc," the email reads. It adds: "Film received tepid reaction although women like it much more...Hillary Swank and Gen: at stupid party in Bloomingdales cheap sportwear department....very weird. Studio went for free party from store and windows for a month....Going to be in Wall Street 2 tomorrow ....more to come. xoxo Peg."

Mira Nair, born in Odisha's Rourkela, is an Indian-American filmmaker. The 68-year-old had begun her career making documentaries, and went on to make several acclaimed feature films. Her feature-length directorial debut came with the 1998 film Salaam Bombay, which received nominations at the Academy Awards, BAFTA Awards, and the Golden Globe Awards. Some of Nair's most notable works include the movies Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love, Monsoon Wedding, The Namesake, and Vanity Fair. Nair was married to the photographer Mitch Epstein from 1981 to 1989. She has been married to the Indo-Ugandan academic Mahmood Mamdani since 1991. Nair's son, Zohran Mamdani, is a Democratic leader and the current mayor of New York City.