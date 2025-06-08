Miguel Uribe, a presidential candidate in Colombia, has been shot at an event in Bogota, CNN reported, citing a Colombian national police statement. The mayor of Bogota, Carlos Galan, said Uribe was receiving emergency care after being attacked.

Miguel Uribe, a presidential candidate in Colombia, has been shot at an event in Bogota, CNN reported, citing a Colombian national police statement. The mayor of Bogota, Carlos Galan, said Uribe was receiving emergency care after being attacked in the Fontibon district and that the "entire hospital network" of the Colombian capital was on alert in case he needed to be transferred. The mayor of Bogota confirmed that the suspected attacker has been arrested. The Colombian government shared a statement condemning the Saturday attack on Uribe.

39-year-old Miguel Uribe is a member of the opposition conservative Democratic Centre Party, founded by former Colombian President Alvaro Uribe. The two men are not related. According to a party statement condemning the attack, the senator was hosting a campaign event in a public park in the Fontibon neighborhood in the capital on Saturday when "armed subjects shot him in the back."

The party described the attack as serious, but did not disclose further details on his health. Colombia's presidency issued a statement saying the government "categorically and forcefully" rejected the violent attack, and called for a thorough investigation into the events that took place.

Uribe's mother, the journalist Diana Turbay, was killed in 1991 during a rescue operation after she was kidnapped by Pablo Escobar's Medellin cartel.

