Who is Michael Boulos, husband of Donald Trump's youngest daughter Tiffany Trump?

Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump made her relationship with Michael Boulos in 2019.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

Former US President Donald Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump has married Michael Boulos. The duo tied the knot on Saturday in Palm Beach in Florida, US. The 29-year-old Tiffany is the fourth child of Trump with his ex-wife Marla Maples and half-sister to Ivanka, Don Jr., Eric and Barron Trump. Boulos proposed to Tiffany in January 2021.

 

 

The 25-year-old Boulos is the son of a wealthy family with businesses in Nigeria. Boulos' family is Lebanese and he grew up in Lagos, Nigeria.

According to page six, Boulos' family founded SCOA Nigeria as well as Boulos Enterprises. His brother is the performer Farastafari. 

Tiffany made her relationship with Boulos in 2019 when she posted a photo with him in the Red Room.

