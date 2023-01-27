Who is Mian Muhammad Mansha, Pakistan's very own Mukesh Ambani? Net worth, car collection

Who is Mian Muhammad Mansha? Mansha is the founder and CEO of the Nishat Group. (File)

Pakistan is not known for its economic might. The company is impoverished and is currently grappling with an economic crisis precipitated by inflation and dropping Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. Amid the gloom, Mian Muhammad Mansha appears to be the sliver of hope, often termed as the Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan.

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in Asia. He is synonymous with economic progress. He has played a major role in India's growth story. Mansha is known as the Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan as he is the richest Pakistani in the world.

Who is Mian Muhammad Mansha?

Mian Muhammad Mansha was born in 1947. He graduated from London. His father owned a cotton mill. He has made it into a billion dollar enterprise. He runs a textile business named Nishat Textiles Mills. He also has interest in banking, insurance, cement and power. In 2005, he emerged as the richest Pakistani. In 2010, he received a place in the world's richest men list compiled by Forbes -- he was at the 937th place. In 2008, Mansha started Malaysia's Maybank and started the MCB Bank. His current net worth is 5 billion dollars. Since he is the richest Pakistani, he is called the Ambani of Pakistan. Ambani's net worth, however, is more than 80 billion dollars.

20 Indians feature on the list of top 500 richest people in the world. Gautam Adani, with a net worth of 120 billion dollars, is second on the list. Pakistan has no one on this elite list.

Mansha is the founder and CEO of the Nishat Group. He and his family members are the biggest taxpayers in Pakistan.

He owns several expensive off shore properties, including an estate in London.

His family is originally from Kolkata of undivided India. After the Partition of India, his family migrated to Pakistan's Punjab and started a mill. Mian was born in affluence. He is educated in business management.

He owns many swanky cars, including Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar convertible, Porsche, BMW 750, Range Rover and Volkswagen.