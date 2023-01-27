Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeWorld
topStoriesenglish

Who is Mian Muhammad Mansha, Pakistan's very own Mukesh Ambani? Net worth, car collection

Who is Mian Muhammad Mansha? Mian Muhammad Mansha was born in 1947. He graduated from London.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 27, 2023, 04:21 PM IST

Who is Mian Muhammad Mansha, Pakistan's very own Mukesh Ambani? Net worth, car collection
Who is Mian Muhammad Mansha? Mansha is the founder and CEO of the Nishat Group. (File)

Pakistan is not known for its economic might. The company is impoverished and is currently grappling with an economic crisis precipitated by inflation and dropping Pakistani rupee against the US dollar. Amid the gloom, Mian Muhammad Mansha appears to be the sliver of hope, often termed as the Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan.

Mukesh Ambani is one of the richest men in Asia. He is synonymous with economic progress. He has played a major role in India's growth story. Mansha is known as the Mukesh Ambani of Pakistan as he is the richest Pakistani in the world.

Who is Mian Muhammad Mansha?

Mian Muhammad Mansha was born in 1947. He graduated from London. His father owned a cotton mill. He has made it into a billion dollar enterprise. He runs a textile business named Nishat Textiles Mills. He also has interest in banking, insurance, cement and power. In 2005, he emerged as the richest Pakistani. In 2010, he received a place in the world's richest men list compiled by Forbes -- he was at the 937th place. In 2008, Mansha started Malaysia's Maybank and started the MCB Bank. His current net worth is 5 billion dollars. Since he is the richest Pakistani, he is called the Ambani of Pakistan. Ambani's net worth, however, is more than 80 billion dollars.

20 Indians feature on the list of top 500 richest people in the world. Gautam Adani, with a net worth of 120 billion dollars, is second on the list. Pakistan has no one on this elite list.

Mansha is the founder and CEO of the Nishat Group. He and his family members are the biggest taxpayers in Pakistan.

He owns several expensive off shore properties, including an estate in London.

His family is originally from Kolkata of undivided India. After the Partition of India, his family migrated to Pakistan's Punjab and started a mill. Mian was born in affluence. He is educated in business management.

He owns many swanky cars, including Mercedes E-Class, Jaguar convertible, Porsche, BMW 750, Range Rover and Volkswagen.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo, gorgeous model who has insane 22 million followers
XXX star Aabha Paul raises temperature with her bold photos, videos
Hansika Motwani is a true 'beach baby,' these five sexy photos prove it
Photo Gallery: TV actress Nia Sharma shares hot pictures from beach hopping, sets internet on fire
Khakhee The Bihar Chapter, Secrets of Kohinoor, list of 5 must-watch OTT releases
Speed Reads
More
First-image
UPSC ESE Prelims exam: Admit card RELEASED at upsc.gov.in, get direct link
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.