Who is Maya Handa, woman behind Zohran Mamdani’s historic New York mayoral win?

Appointed campaign manager earlier this year, Handa replaced Elle Bisgaard-Church in July. Before joining Mamdani’s team, she managed State Senator Zellnor Myrie’s mayoral campaign.

Latest News

Srishty Choudhury

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 01:57 PM IST

Who is Maya Handa, woman behind Zohran Mamdani’s historic New York mayoral win?
Democratic state lawmaker and history-making New York City mayor, Zohran Mamdani, also has another name making headlines alongside his own — Maya Handa. As Mamdani’s campaign manager, Handa played a crucial role in steering one of the most remarkable political victories in the city’s recent history.

Mamdani's campaign manager

When Mamdani launched his mayoral bid, few believed he could defeat heavyweights such as former Governor Andrew Cuomo and Republican Curtis Sliwa. But behind the scenes, Handa’s sharp political instincts, grounded in her experience running progressive campaigns, helped transform Mamdani’s message into a movement.

Appointed campaign manager earlier this year, Handa replaced Elle Bisgaard-Church in July. Before joining Mamdani’s team, she managed State Senator Zellnor Myrie’s mayoral campaign. While Myrie’s bid didn’t succeed, Handa’s strong grassroots approach caught the attention of Mamdani’s circle, who quickly brought her on board to lead his campaign.

Maya Handa’s political journey

Maya Handa’s career has been shaped by her consistent involvement in progressive politics. According to reports by The New York Times and CNN, she has previously worked with prominent left-leaning figures, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and former New York Representative Jamaal Bowman. She has also collaborated with the Working Families Party, a powerful force in New York’s progressive political landscape.

Her earlier assignments include working with Queens Assemblymember Claire Valdez and Brooklyn Councilmember Shahana Hanif — both known for their strong advocacy for social justice and inclusivity. Though not all of these roles appear on her LinkedIn profile, they reflect Handa’s deep roots in community-focused politics.

