Who is Maurene Comey? Federal prosecutor who worked on Epstein-files case, now fired by Donald Trump's administration, she is daughter of...

US President Donald Trump's administration has abruptly fired federal prosecutor Maurene Comey on Wednesday, raising concerns on the timing of this sudden dismissal without any official explanation. As per reports, Maurene Comey was informed of her termination in a formal letter citing Article II of the US Constitution, which describes the powers of the president, according to two of the people. This dismissal comes amid Comey's involvement in cases that have gained renewed attention among Trump supporters in recent weeks.

Who is Maurene Comey?

Maurene Comey has served as a federal prosecutor in Manhattan, who had worked on high-profile criminal cases involving Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell. She is also the lead prosecutor in Sean 'Diddy' case. Comey is the daughter of former FBI Director James Comey, a well-known critic of President Trump. Donald Trump has also terminated James Comey as FBI director in 2017, during an investigation into tis between Trump's associates and Russia. Maurene's removal comes at a time when the Trump administration faces pressure from within its base over Epstein-related files.

Epstein-files case

Epstein, a disgraced financier, died by suicide in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges. His case remains a controversial topic, with many Trump supporters demanding public release of all documents linked to him, The New York Times reported. Earlier this month, the Justice Department released a memo saying no client list exists and that Epstein's death was not suspicious. However, this has not stopped conspiracy theories, leading to infighting among Trump's allies.

President Trump has recently accused James Comey, along with former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, of being involved in what he called a "fake narrative" around Epstein's claims of crimes made without any evidence, according to The New York Times.

In a statement to reporters, Trump said, "He's dead for a long time. He was never a big factor in terms of life. I don't understand what the interest or what the fascination is, I really don't." Ms Comey's dismissal also comes amid growing calls for transparency around the Epstein case. However, there is no confirmed link between her firing and her role in prosecuting Ghislaine Maxwell, who was convicted in 2021 for helping Epstein exploit underage girls, The New York Times reported.

