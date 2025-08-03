Twitter
Who is Mathura Sridharan? New Indian-origin solicitor general of Ohio being trolled for...

Indian-origin lawyer Mathura Sridharan has been appointed the 12th solicitor general for the US' Ohio state. This means Sridharan will represent the state in key cases before state and federal courts across the country, including the United States' Supreme Court. Read on to know more about her.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 03, 2025, 05:58 PM IST

Indian-origin lawyer Mathura Sridharan has been appointed the 12th solicitor general for the US' Ohio state. This means Sridharan will represent the state in key cases before state and federal courts across the country, including the United States' Supreme Court. However, her appointment has led to a barrage of racist and derogatory remarks against Sridharan, with keyboard warriors questioning why the top job had not gone to an "American." So, who is Mathura Sridharan and what are people saying?

Where did Mathura Sridharan study from?
Sridharan currently serves as the deputy solicitor general for Ohio and also leads the state's Tenth Amendment Center. Sridharan holds dual bachelor's degrees from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Electrical Engineering & Computer Science and in Economics. She also earned a master's degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the same institute. She went on to complete her Juris Doctor (JD) from New York University School of Law in 2018. Sridharan is trained in Carnatic music, and has reportedly been married to Ashwin Suresh, also an Indian-origin US citizen, since 2015.

Why is Sridharan being trolled online?
Following the announcement on her appointment, Sridharan was subjected to online trolling for her roots, with some people pointing to her "bindi" to attack her. Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, however, issued a strongly-worded statement in her support. "A few commenters have asserted incorrectly that Mathura is not American. She is a United States citizen, married to a US citizen, and the child of naturalized US citizens," Yost wrote in an X post. "If her name or her complexion bothers you, the problem is not with her or her appointment."

