WORLD

Who is Masaki Oyama? 38-year-old man arrested in a stabbing, liquid spray attack at rubber factory in Japan injuring 15, was ex-employee, got bullied…

A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing attack at the Mishima Plant of Yokohama Rubber Co. in central Japan, injuring a total of 15 employees, as per reports. Who is Masaki Oyama?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 03:47 PM IST

Who is Masaki Oyama? 38-year-old man arrested in a stabbing, liquid spray attack at rubber factory in Japan injuring 15, was ex-employee, got bullied…
A man was arrested in connection with a stabbing attack at the Mishima Plant of Yokohama Rubber Co. in central Japan, injuring a total of 15 employees, as per reports.

Who is Masaki Oyama?

The suspect in the Japan stabbing attack had been identified as 38-year-old Masaki Oyama, who was a resident of Mishima in Shizuoka Prefecture. He was a worker at a Mishima factory and is currently unemployed, he lived at a nearby employee dormitory. 

Authorities suspect that he used a survival knife,and intended to kill several people. As per reports, he wore a gas mask and used a sprayer to dispense chlorine bleach on other workers.

Investigative sources said that Oyama told police that he had been bullied when he worked at the plant.

About the incident

On Friday afternoon at around 4:30 pm, multiple people were stabbed and chemica liquid was sprayed inside the factory, where 15 male employees, aged between their 20s and 50s, were injured and rushed to the hospital.

Eight sustained stab wounds, while the remaining seven were possibly harmed by the liquid, according to the fire department, Kyodo News reported.

Yokohama Rubber's Mishima Plant, which manufactures car tyres, employed approximately 980 people as of 2024. The factory is located approximately 1 km from the Mishima city office, as ANI reported.

 

