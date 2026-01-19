FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s wedding

Marriyum Aurangzeb drew social media attention after appearing at Junaid Safdar’s wedding in Lahore, where her noticeably refreshed look sparked online speculation. The senior PML-N leader remains focused on her key role in Punjab’s government.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Jan 19, 2026, 11:40 AM IST

Who is Marriyum Aurangzeb? Pakistan minister going viral after Nawaz Sharif’s grandson’s wedding
TRENDING NOW

The lavish wedding celebrations of Junaid Safdar, grandson of former Pakistani prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and Shanzay Ali Rohail in Lahore drew widespread media attention. While the high-profile guest list and grandeur of the events were expected to make headlines, it was an unexpected detail that set social media abuzz: the appearance of senior Pakistani politician Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Aurangzeb, who attended the festivities, quickly became a trending topic online after photographs from the wedding surfaced. Social media users began circulating before-and-after comparisons, noting what they described as a striking change in her overall look.

Social Media Reacts to Visible Change

Images from the event showed Marriyum Aurangzeb with more defined facial features, a slimmer physique, and a noticeably refreshed appearance. The contrast with her earlier public appearances sparked widespread online discussion, with users debating the reason behind what many described as a dramatic transformation.

As often happens with public figures, speculation followed swiftly. Some social media users suggested cosmetic procedures, while others attributed the change to weight loss, styling, lighting, or wellness choices. Aurangzeb herself has not commented on the chatter, and no official confirmation regarding the speculation exists.

Who Is Marriyum Aurangzeb?

Marriyum Aurangzeb, 45, is a senior leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and has been associated with the party since 2013. She currently serves as Punjab’s Senior Minister for Information and Environment, overseeing a wide range of portfolios including environmental protection, planning, forestry, fisheries, wildlife, and special initiatives. Reports also indicate she has been assigned responsibilities related to tourism, archaeology, and museums.

Previously, she represented women in Pakistan’s National Assembly after being elected on reserved seats in both 2013 and 2018. Aurangzeb also held the position of Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting twice, first from 2016 to 2018, and later from April 2022 to August 2023 during Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s tenure.

Early Life and Professional Background

Born in Lahore in 1980 into a politically engaged family, Aurangzeb completed her early education at Federal Government College in Islamabad, earning qualifications in pre-medical studies and arts. She later obtained a Master’s degree in Economics from Quaid-i-Azam University, followed by a Master’s in Environment and Development from King’s College London in 2003.

Before entering politics, she spent nearly a decade working with WWF-Pakistan, where she focused on environmental advocacy, sustainability, and global awareness campaigns, a background that continues to shape her political priorities today.

