Ex-Governor of the Bank of England, Mark Carney had previously steered Canada through the Great Recession as the governor of the Bank of Canada, the country's central bank.

Mark Carney has been sworn in as the Prime Minister of Canada at a time when its relations with neighbouring country the US have hit the rock bottom.

After US President Donald Trump had slapped a 10% tariff on energy and 25% tariff on all other products, Ottawa retaliated with fresh tariffs on all products, beginning the tariff war between the two countries.

Though Donald Trump halted the plan to double US tariffs on Canadian steel and metal imports to 50%, hours after first threatening them. he went ahead with his decision afterward.

Trump dropped a bombshell when he wrote on Truth Social that Canada could avoid higher taxes if it joined the US as its 51st state, a threat that Canada's Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said the country took "very seriously".

As Justin Trudeau led Canada for almost 10 years, he witnessed one of the more tumultuous periods in the country’s history.

It included dealing with the first Donald Trump administration, the Covid-19 pandemic and Trump's latest tariffs against Canada.

Trudeau triggered a row by legalising marijuana in Canada. He also launched social programs like $10-a-day childcare and a national dental care programme for low-income masses.