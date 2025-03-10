WORLD
Carney secured a win in the first ballot in a race that was triggered after Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced his intention to step down in early January after a mounting caucus revolt and the resignation of Chrystia Freeland from the cabinet.
Canada's Liberal Party has elected Mark Carney as its leader, and he is set to replace Justin Trudeau as the Prime Minister of Canda, as reported by CTV News. Carney secured a win in the first ballot in a race that was triggered after Canada's Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, announced his intention to step down in early January after a mounting caucus revolt and the resignation of Chrystia Freeland from the cabinet.
After remaining as the frontrunner in the leadership race for the past two months, the former Bank of Canada and Bank of England governor Carney will become Canada's next PM within days, according to CTV News report.
Carney defeated former cabinet minister Karina Gould, former finance minister and deputy prime minister Chrystia Freeland, and Businessman and former Liberal MP Frank Baylis. All four contenders entered the room to much fanfare and addressed the crowd, thanking supporters for injecting energy into the party.
As many as 151,899 party loyalists cast a ballot in this race, and the majority decided--depending on a ranked-ballot system that saw each riding receive equal weighting--that Carney was who they wanted to see become Canada's PM. He will also carry the party's banner in the likely imminent federal election, which polls suggest to be an increasingly narrowing race with the Conservatives, according to CTV News report.
Mark Carney has never held elected office and is not a member of Parliament. It is not yet known in which riding Carney will run. However, he has announced that he will campaign for a seat in the House of Commons in the next election.
Earlier, Justin Trudeau highlighted the 'achievements' of the Liberal Party over the past decade while looking towards the future, hours ahead of the announcement of his successor as the leader of his party, as reported by CBC News. In his speech at the Liberal Leadership Convention, Trudeau said, "I am damn proud of what we've done over these past 10 years for the middle class and the people working hard to join it."
As the Liberal Party enters a new era, Trudeau told the crowd that "there is a responsibility to ensure that Canada stays the best country on Earth! In one of his last speeches as Liberal leader and Canada's PM, he urged his supporters to keep fighting for Canada as hard as they can. In one of his last speeches as Canada's PM and Liberal Party leader, Trudeau said, "Democracy is not a given. Freedom is not a given. Even Canada is not a given."
He said, "None of those happened by accident. None of them will continue without effort."He also recalled how Canada's former PM, Lester B Pearson, 60 years back, raised the Canadian flag on Parliament Hill. He said, "Sixty years later, there are still so many more chapters to write. And I can tell you the world is looking to see what Canadians will do," CBC News reported.
Trudeau recalled that the Liberal Party was a distant third when he took over as leader in 2013. He said, "It's when you try to count us out that we Liberals show our true mettle."
He also mentioned two people in particular: Adam Scotti (his longtime photographer) and Katie Telford (his longtime chief of staff). Scotti and Telford have remained with Trudeau for over 10 years.
(this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from ANI)
After UPSC topper IAS Anudeep Durishetty, marksheet of IAS Sonal Goel goes viral on social media, check her scores in different subjects
Shoaib Akhtar expresses disappointment over PCB after India's Champions Trophy win, says 'how can this be done'
After DeepSeek, China's new AI agent 'Manus' creates global buzz: Will it challenge OpenAI's ChatGPT, Google Gemini, Perplexity?
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's BIG statement on speculation of shift to Delhi, says 'Not a...'
Aamir Khan heard the script and suggested Salman Khan for the film, it became the biggest hit of Bhai's career, earned Rs...
Mom-to-be Athiya Shetty drops heartfelt Insta story for husband KL Rahul after India's historic Champions Trophy win, don't miss out her baby bump
Big relief for Shah Rukh Khan as superstar wins tax case in his favour, know details
Vivek Oberoi says 'we go into abusive...' about break up with Aishwarya Rai in viral video
Who is Mark Carney? Canada's new Liberal leader who is set to replace Justin Trudeau as next Prime Minister
Israel orders cutting off electricity supply to Gaza Strip ahead of truce talks: 'We will ensure that Hamas won't...'
MI-W vs GG-W, Match 19 WPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report
MI-W vs GG-W WPL 2025 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for Mumbai Indians Women vs Gujarat Giants Women
Meet IAS officer, one of youngest aspirants to crack UPSC exam on first attempt with AIR..., she is...
Meet IIT Delhi alumnus who started his business with Rs 7 lakh, later built Rs 235670000000 empire, which changed traditional…
Fardeen Khan BREAKS silence on his long hiatus in Bollywood: 'Wasn't sure if I was going to....'
'Mujhe laga Shah Rukh Khan aaya': Kriti Sanon wonders craze around India's ICC Champions Trophy win at IIFA 2025
IND vs NZ: Did Vinod Kambli attend ICC Champions Trophy 2025 final in Dubai? Know truth here
Champions Trophy 2025 winner prize money, complete list of award-winners - All you need to know
Shahid Kapoor hopes for Jab We Met 2 with Kareena Kapoor after his reunion with actress at IIFA: 'Writer aur director se...' | Exclusive
India vs New Zealand: Defining moments that shaped Men in Blue's win in Champions Trophy final
IND vs NZ: How many times has Team India won the Champions Trophy?
Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma play dandiya with stumps after clinching Champions Trophy 2025, video goes viral
IND vs NZ: Jasmin Walia, Hardik Pandya’s rumoured girlfriend, spotted at Champions Trophy 2025 final
IND vs NZ Final: India create history, beat New Zealand by 4 wickets to lift 3rd Champions Trophy title
Deepika Padukone's last-googled question has connection with daughter Dua: 'When will my baby...'
Virat Kohli's hug with Ravindra Jadeja during IND vs NZ Champions Trophy 2025 final sparks retirement speculation
Shah Rukh Khan was given Rs 50 lakh diamond ring by..., he returned it following morning saying...
Katrina Kaif was removed from this film after just one shot, she was replaced by..., hero was...
Ratan Tata's TCS gets Rs 46094 crore in one week, becomes India's second most...
'You are fairer than Samantha': When Naga Chaitanya recalled weird fan encounter in connection to his ex-wife
Afghan women forced to return home to Taliban's Afghanistan as Donald Trump's USAID freeze cuts scholarships
IND vs NZ: Glenn Phillips takes stunning one-handed catch to dismiss Shubman Gill in Champions Trophy final - Watch
India vs New Zealand: Pic of Rohit Sharma's 'Hitman' bat goes viral during Champions Trophy 2025 Final
Four workers die of suffocation while cleaning water tank in Mumbai's Nagpada area
Bobby Deol on Aashram's success, his second innings, reveals if he wants to be in Animal Park: 'Muskil se actor ko kaam..' | Exclusive
Narayana Murthy's Infosys, Azim Premji's Wipro and TCS get challenge to develop...
Delhi-NCR news: New property tax calculation proposal approved in Ghaziabad; check details inside
MS Dhoni's IPL future confirmed? Sanju Samson's cryptic question triggers retirement talks
US millionaire Bryan Johnson reveals why he avoids coffee, other stimulants: 'My mood is just...'
IND Vs NZ: What is the highest successful run-chase in Champions Trophy final?
Nadaaniyan starring Ibrahim Ali Khan, Khushi Kapoor gets brutally trolled: 'Cringe with their zero acting skills'
IND vs NZ Champions Trophy Final: Fifties from Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell power New Zealand to 251/7 against India
Who is RJ Mahvash? Know everything about mystery girl who was spotted with Yuzvendra Chahal during Champions Trophy 2025 Final
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Yuzvendra Chahal spotted with 'mystery girl' during Ind vs NZ final match, WATCH
Celebrity MasterChef 1 winner: Not Tejasswi Prakash, Mr Faisu, THIS contestant wins the show
Meet man, whose father asked for donations for his shoes, now wins gold medal in...
IND vs NZ: Matt Henry breaks down after missing out on Champions Trophy 2025 final against India - Watch
‘Despite criticism she pursued her dreams’, Mother Madhu Chopra reveals Priyanka Chopra’s transformation and her BIGGEST traits
Ramadan 2025 Timetable March 10: Sehri, Iftar timings in Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more
'Virat was the one who...': Ambati Rayudu breaks silence on Robin Uthappa's 'if Kohli didn't like anyone, they were cut' accusation
Ranbir Kapoor gears up for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Love & War' with intense workout, wife Alia Bhatt says 'Chalo abhi...'
Dhanashree Verma shares cryptic post amid divorce with Yuzvendra Chahal: 'Things will get...'
Shehnaz Gill's playful comment goes wrong, netizens slam her 'arrogance'; know what happened
Meet IAS officer, whose mother worked as MNREGA worker, once mocked by a contractor, yet cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Why Gujaratis dominate Indian businesses? Stockifi’s Abhijit Choksi attributes risk-taking, networking besides other traits behind their success
Anushka Sharma posts new pictures and videos on Women’s Day 2025, Virat Kohli reacts
Mukesh Ambani's company earns Rs 66985 crore amid layoff reports in just 5 days after...
Mukesh Ambani's SUPERHIT Reliance Jio plans under Rs 300: Unlimited calls, 100 SMS, 1.5GB of 4G data, JioCloud and other benefits
Kiran Rao says her parents were taken aback by her decision to marry Aamir Khan: 'They were worried that...'
Reddit user's emotional post on 65-year-old father facing workplace humiliation goes viral: 'Don't want to lose him...'
Bigg Boss 18 winner Karan Veer Mehra opens up on marriage plans with Chum Darang: 'She has a past, I have a past'
Did Karan Johar just brush off 'ozempic rumours' in his weight loss journey?
IND vs NZ Final: Rohit Sharma loses 12th consecutive toss, equals Brian Lara’s unwanted record
Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra reveals actress' UNHEARD stories from childhood, and her biggest regret about daughter
Woman dances with husband on Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan's iconic song 'Tere Bina' from Guru, watch viral video
Kiran Rao reveals how her parents reacted to her marriage with ex-husband Aamir Khan: 'They were worried that...'
Deepika Padukone reacts on being Bollywood's highest-paid actress, 'hope we get to a day...'
UP CM Yogi Adityanath reacts to Sambhal officer's Holi-Namaz remark: 'Can pray at...'
Urvashi Rautela claims she was 'first' to be cast in Sanam Re, Yami Gautam, Pulkit Samrat reveal truth; watch viral video
Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra on plastic surgery, reveals phases of self-doubts about parenting
From eating with hands to living with in-laws, woman shares 8 Indian habits that unsettle Americans, internet reacts
Meet Satyam Kumar, Indian genius who cracked IIT-JEE at 13, completed PhD at 24, is now...
This Amitabh Bachchan film was rejected by distributors, saw no footfall in first four days, one superstar's cameo saved it, movie became blockbuster, earned Rs...
Nap room, massage chairs, games room: Influencer's exclusive tour gives a glimpse into Google’s Gurugram office, video goes viral - WATCH
Anand Mahindra highlights success story of THIS Indian city, calls small-town entrepreneurs 'bahubalis' of India
Harsh Goenka's post on Infosys co-founders Narayana Murthy, Nandan Nilekani sparks debate: 'Once upon a time, Bengaluru was…'
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta 6th wedding anniversary: Know how Shloka repurposed, re-styled her bridal lehenga with a twist for Anant-Radhika's wedding
Meet woman who once failed in school, cleared UPSC exam in first attempt without coaching, became IAS officer with AIR...
Months after Ratan Tata's death, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran shares heartfelt memory: 'In last few years...'
Not Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Aamir Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal; this Indian actor has his most films sent to Oscars
Panchayat's shadow looms large: Dupahiya's disappointing take on rural comedy despite Sparsh Shrivastava's best efforts
India's first mobile call was made 29 years ago by this man, made possible by Nokia, it cost Rs...
Man stops BMW in middle of road to urinate in Pune, later posts apology video; arrested
Champions Trophy Final 2025: Fans flood social media with hilarious memes ahead of India vs New Zealand clash, check here
Nita Ambani gifted most expensive necklace with 91 diamonds to her 'Badi Bahu' Shloka Mehta worth Rs...
BIG update on bullet train: Project to cut travel time, will pass through 5 key districts, check route, stoppages and top speed
Dr A Velumani, founder of Rs 7000 crore empire, warns against ego, reflects on workplace changes: 'Be it career or marriage...'
Vice president Jagdeep Dhankhar admitted to AIIMS Delhi after chest pain
Groom’s Bollywood dance on 'aaye dulhe raja' leaves guests stunned, netizens share hilarious reactions; watch viral video here
18-year-old girl attacked by nearly 10 stray dogs in Rajasthan's Alwar in viral video; WATCH
Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta celebrate 6th wedding anniversary: A tale of childhood sweethearts turned power couple
Meet woman who lost her husband, child, worked alone and built farming business from scratch with no experience, is now worth Rs...
Amid divorce rumours with Govinda, Sunita Ahuja to join Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives? Here's what we know
Syria revenge killings: Over 1000 dead in 2 days of violence as security forces clash with Assad loyalists, here's all you need to know
Emmanuel Macron's France hits big JACKPOT, discovers world’s largest deposit of..., it is worth...
Amid tariff war, Donald Trump hints at revisiting US-Canada border demarcation treaty
Alia Bhatt says daughter Raha is 'the new girlfriend in family', shares how Ranbir Kapoor bonds with her: 'They both have...'
India condemns 'despicable' act of vandalism at Hindu temple in California, calls for strict action
Ahead of Champions Trophy final, Senorita singer Shawn Mendes SHOCKS fans, flaunts Virat Kohli's jersey at Lollapalooza in Mumbai
Why Mukesh Ambani's wife Nita Ambani often wears green emerald necklace? Reason is...