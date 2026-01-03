FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
WORLD

Who is Maria Corina Machado? Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel winner in focus after Nicolas Maduro's capture

The recent events in Venezuela have brought back attention on Maria Corina Machado, the Latin American country's main opposition leader and this year's winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Let us tell you more about her.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 03, 2026, 07:56 PM IST

Who is Maria Corina Machado? Venezuelan opposition leader and Nobel winner in focus after Nicolas Maduro's capture
Maria Corina Machado won this year's Nobel Peace Prize, an award publicly sought by Donald Trump.
A massive shift took place in Western geopolitics after the United States carried out a major military strike against Venezuela and captured its president, Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife and First Lady Cilia Flores. US President Donald Trump said in a post on social media that both of them had been flown out of the country. US officials further said that the Venezuelan leader will face criminal charges in America. The events have brought back attention on Maria Corina Machado, Venezuela's main opposition leader and this year's winner of the Nobel Peace Prize. Let us tell you more about her.

Maria Machado, aged 58, is a key leader who has spent more than three decades in Venezuela's opposition movement. She served as a member of the National Assembly between 2011 and 2014. As leader of the Vente Venezuela party, Machado had emerged as the opposition's face ahead of the 2024 presidential election. But she was barred from running and instead backed Edmundo Gonzalez Urrutia. After the polls, the opposition claimed victory and alleged irregularities, but Maduro was declared the winner and sworn in for a fresh term. Earlier this year, Machado gained global prominence after she received the 2025 Nobel Peace Prize, with the awarding committee hailing her "tireless work promoting democratic rights."

Machado's views on Trump

Machado has not yet issued a reaction to US strikes on her country or Maduro's capture. However, in the past, she has expressed support for Trump's aggressive strategy against the Maduro government. "We, the Venezuelan people, are very grateful to him and to his administration, because I believe he is a champion of freedom in this hemisphere," she had said about Trump in December 2025.

