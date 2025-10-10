Who is Maria Corina Machado, 2025 Nobel Peace Prize winner who beat Donald Trump, why is she in hiding? She is from...

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her tireless work promoting democracy and human rights in Venezuela. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, in its citation, recognised her struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy.

Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado won the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for her tireless work promoting democracy and human rights in Venezuela. The Norwegian Nobel Committee, in its citation, recognised her struggle for a peaceful transition from dictatorship to democracy. This year's prize comes amid speculation that US President Donald Trump might be a contender, with Trump previously suggesting he deserved the award.



BREAKING NEWS

The Norwegian Nobel Committee has decided to award the 2025 #NobelPeacePrize to Maria Corina Machado for her tireless work promoting democratic rights for the people of Venezuela and for her struggle to achieve a just and peaceful transition from dictatorship to… pic.twitter.com/Zgth8KNJk9 — The Nobel Prize (@NobelPrize) October 10, 2025

Who is Maria Corina Machado?

Machado holds a significant figure in Venezuela’s pro-democracy movement. For more than a decade, she has resolutely fought the repressive regime of Nicolás Maduro, enduring threats, arrests, and political persecution. Under constant risk, she remained in Venezuela, advocating peaceful resistance and free elections. She oversaw citizen-led efforts to monitor polling stations, document tallies, and expose electoral fraud, even as the government sought to suppress dissent.

She co-founded the National Coordinator of Vente Venezuela, a liberal political party in 2013, and was a former Member of the National Assembly (2010–2015). She also established democracy platforms, Súmate, a civil society group promoting free elections, and SoyVenezuela, a coalition advocating democratic transition.

In 2014, Maria was expelled from parliament after denouncing human rights abuses at the Organisation of American States. Later, she faced charges of treason and conspiracy, travel bans, and political disqualification. She advocates privatisation of Venezuela’s oil industry, re-engagement with international financial institutions, and liberalisation to rebuild the economy.

Talking about her educational background, she holds a degree in industrial engineering from Universidad Católica Andrés Bello and a finance specialisation from IESA. She has been recognised among BBC’s 100 Most Influential Women (2018); recipient of the Charles T. Manatt Prize (2014), Libertad Cortes de Cádiz (2015), and the Liberal International Freedom Prize (2019).



Why Maria Corina Machado is in hiding?



Maria has been in hiding since August 2024 due to serious threats to her life and freedom from the Nicolás Maduro government. After winning the opposition primaries in 2023, Machado was barred from holding public office and later supported replacement candidate Edmundo González Urrutia. Following the disputed July 2024 election, Machado's party presented evidence of election fraud, prompting a government crackdown. Machado went into hiding, fearing for her life.