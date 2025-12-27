Who is Manojh Lella? 22-year-old Indian-origin student arrested in US due to..., here's all you need to know

Watch: 'Mahi Bhai' chants echo as MS Dhoni attends Salman Khan's 60th birthday party at Panvel farmhouse
WORLD
A 22-year-old Indian-origin student at the University of Texas has been arrested in the US on charges of arson and terroristic threat.
A 22-year-old Indian-origin student at the University of Texas was arrested on Monday on charges of arson and making terror threats against his family members. Manojh Lella, a senior pursuing Information Technology, was taken into custody by Frisco city police after his family reported being threatened.
Manojh Lella is a senior student at the University of Texas at Dallas, pursuing a degree in Information Technology. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a driven and passionate individual with a strong foundation in programming languages, tableau, and power BI.
"I'm a driven and passionate senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, pursuing a degree in Information Technology. With a strong foundation in programming languages, tableau, power bl, I have honed my technical skills through coursework, projects, and hands-on experience. My problem-solving abilities, combined with a keen interest in data analysis, fuel my ambition to innovate and excel in the tech industry," his LinkedIn bio reads.
According to authorities, Lella was experiencing a mental health episode and allegedly threatened his family members. Fox4news reported that the cops were told that the student allegedly issued a warning to harm them and was also attempting to set his home ablaze a few days ago before his arrest.
Lella was taken to the Collin County jail on terroristic threat charges by his family/household and arson with intentions of damaging a habitat or place of worship. An investigation has been launched, and the police clarified that there is no proof to suggest a threat was issued to any place of worship at this time. Court records show that his bond is set at USD 100,000 for charges of arson and USD 3,500 for the misdemeanor terror threat