FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Watch: 'Mahi Bhai' chants echo as MS Dhoni attends Salman Khan's 60th birthday party at Panvel farmhouse

Taxpayers Alert! Link your PAN with Aadhar before deadline, check last date, steps, key details here

'36 wickets across two days': Steve Smith lashes out at MCG pitch after losing Boxing Day Test in Melbourne

Elon Musk slams NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani over new FDNY commissioner appointment, warns, 'People will die...'

Who is Manojh Lella? 22-year-old Indian-origin student arrested in US due to..., here's all you need to know

Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3, producer sends legal notice to Dhurandhar actor: 'Success sar pe chadh gayi, chamchon ne dimaag...'

England beat Australia by 4 wickets at MCG: Check updated WTC Points Table

CLAT 2026 Counselling: Last Day for registration today; check seat allotmemt, steps to apply, other details

CM Rekha Gupta's Delhi govt set to make BIG move to curb air pollution, authorities considering to revive...

Ravi Shastri to replace Brendon McCullum as England coach after Ashes 2025-26? Here's what we know so far

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Watch: 'Mahi Bhai' chants echo as MS Dhoni attends Salman Khan's 60th birthday party at Panvel farmhouse

Watch: 'Mahi Bhai' chants echo as MS Dhoni attends Salman Khan's 60th birthday

Taxpayers Alert! Link your PAN with Aadhar before deadline, check last date, steps, key details here

Taxpayers Alert! Link your PAN with Aadhar before deadline, check last date, ste

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable

Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history

From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan

Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Manojh Lella? 22-year-old Indian-origin student arrested in US due to..., here's all you need to know

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student at the University of Texas has been arrested in the US on charges of arson and terroristic threat.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 02:32 PM IST

Who is Manojh Lella? 22-year-old Indian-origin student arrested in US due to..., here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A 22-year-old Indian-origin student at the University of Texas was arrested on Monday on charges of arson and making terror threats against his family members. Manojh Lella, a senior pursuing Information Technology, was taken into custody by Frisco city police after his family reported being threatened.

Who is Manojh Lella?

Manojh Lella is a senior student at the University of Texas at Dallas, pursuing a degree in Information Technology. According to his LinkedIn profile, he is a driven and passionate individual with a strong foundation in programming languages, tableau, and power BI.

"I'm a driven and passionate senior at the University of Texas at Dallas, pursuing a degree in Information Technology. With a strong foundation in programming languages, tableau, power bl, I have honed my technical skills through coursework, projects, and hands-on experience. My problem-solving abilities, combined with a keen interest in data analysis, fuel my ambition to innovate and excel in the tech industry," his LinkedIn bio reads.

What exactly happend?

According to authorities, Lella was experiencing a mental health episode and allegedly threatened his family members. Fox4news reported that the cops were told that the student allegedly issued a warning to harm them and was also attempting to set his home ablaze a few days ago before his arrest.

Charges and investigation

Lella was taken to the Collin County jail on terroristic threat charges by his family/household and arson with intentions of damaging a habitat or place of worship. An investigation has been launched, and the police clarified that there is no proof to suggest a threat was issued to any place of worship at this time. Court records show that his bond is set at USD 100,000 for charges of arson and USD 3,500 for the misdemeanor terror threat 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Watch: 'Mahi Bhai' chants echo as MS Dhoni attends Salman Khan's 60th birthday party at Panvel farmhouse
Watch: 'Mahi Bhai' chants echo as MS Dhoni attends Salman Khan's 60th birthday
Taxpayers Alert! Link your PAN with Aadhar before deadline, check last date, steps, key details here
Taxpayers Alert! Link your PAN with Aadhar before deadline, check last date, ste
Elon Musk slams NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani over new FDNY commissioner appointment, warns, 'People will die...'
Elon Musk slams NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani over new FDNY commissioner appoin
Who is Manojh Lella? 22-year-old Indian-origin student arrested in US due to..., here's all you need to know
Who is Manojh Lella? 22-year-old Indian-origin student arrested in US due to...
Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3, producer sends legal notice to Dhurandhar actor: 'Success sar pe chadh gayi, chamchon ne dimaag...'
Jaideep Ahlawat replaces Akshaye Khanna in Drishyam 3, legal notice sent to...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025 that were truly real, unfiltered and unmissable
Bigg Boss 19, The Traitors, Rise And Fall: Biggest reality shows of 2025
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif; look at Salman Khan's past relationships and dating history
From Sangeeta Bijlani, Somy Ali to Aishwarya Rai, Katrina Kaif;
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan with Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Hrithik Roshan
Salman Khan turns 60: Rare and unseen photos of Bhaijaan
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025: Shah Rukh Khan, Aneet Padda, Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday
Trendsetting fashion debuts that stole the spotlight in 2025
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup title, a year of historic firsts in sports
Year Ender 2025: From RCB's long-awaited IPL glory to India Women's World Cup ti
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement