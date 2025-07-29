Who is Manjot Singh? Indian detained by US Immigration, was arrested 6 different times due to...

The ICE shared a video of Manjot Singh's arrest on social media, slamming "liberal sanctuary policies" for allowing him to stay in the country despite his criminal record.

The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has detained an Indian national over illegal entry into the United States. The man identified as Manjot Singh has been charged with repeated criminal activity by local law enforcement agencies. This isn't his first rodeo with the law, as he's been arrested at least six times by local authorities in the past few years.

The ICE shared a video of Manjot Singh's arrest on social media, slamming "liberal sanctuary policies" for allowing him to stay in the country despite his criminal record. Manjot will be deported back to India as part of the agency's crackdown on illegal immigration and repeat offenders. The development is part of the Trump administration's broader immigration enforcement efforts.

Who is Manjot Singh?

Manjot is a 25-year-old Indian national who currently lives in the United States. According to ICE, Singh made an illegal entry into the US, but the exact details remain unclear. Singh was arrested in the Seattle area through a joint operation involving multiple federal agencies, including ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Seattle, Homeland Security Investigations Seattle, and U.S. Border Patrol’s Blaine Sector, according to reports. He was booked in Whatcom County Jail before being transferred to federal custody. Singh will be staying in ICE custody pending deportation proceedings.

Manjot Singh has been charged with crimes including robbery, criminal impersonation and driving under the influence of alcohol. A video released by the agency showed Singh looking confused as he was being arrested by an officer.





The Trump administration has intensified immigration enforcement since returning to office in 2025. The move has significantly impacted Indian nationals. Over 10,000 Indians were apprehended for illegal entry into the US, while more than 1,000 Indians have been deported since January. Another 295 Indian nationals are being verified for their identities in ICE custody pending removal.



Besides, Manjot Singh's case isn't isolated; he's one of several Indian nationals detained in 2025. Earlier, Gurjeet Singh Malhi was nailed for possessing child pornography, and Jaspal Singh was arrested for assault with sexual motivation.