Who is Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein? Indian student from Gujarat fighting for Russia, captured in Ukraine, WATCH

An Indian man has been captured by Ukraine, who was allegedly fighting for Russia in the ongoing war between two nations. Who is Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein?

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 09:26 AM IST

Who is Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein? Indian student from Gujarat fighting for Russia, captured in Ukraine, WATCH
An Indian man has been captured by Ukraine, who was allegedly fighting for Russia in the ongoing war between two nations. The man, identified as Majoti Sahil Hussain surrendered to the 63rd Mechanised Brigade after just three days on the battlefield, as per Ukrainian army. 

Who is Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein?

Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein is a 22-year-old Indian national. He hail from Gujarat's Morbi. He is astudent who went to Russia to study at a university there. Ukranian army released a statement that Hussein was arrested on drug-related charges. He was sentenced to seven years in prison, however to avoid prison, he went to war for Russia, against Ukraine

Sources in Delhi said the Indian mission in Kiev is ascertaining the veracity of the report. It is yet to receive a formal communication from the Ukrainian side in this connection, as per ANI. 

Captured video released by Brigade

In a video released by Ukrainian army,  Majoti Sahil Mohamed Hussein speaking in Russian says, "I didn’t want to stay in prison, so I signed a contract for the 'special military operation'," he says in the clip, using Moscow’s term for its invasion of Ukraine. "But I wanted to get out of there."

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
