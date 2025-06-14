Following the assassination of top Iranian military leaders in Israel's strike, Iran's Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has announced major appointments to restructure the country's military leadership. Major General Amir Hatami has been appointed as the Chief Commander of the Army

Following the assassination of top Iranian military leaders in Israel's strike, Iran's Commander-in-Chief Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has announced major appointments to restructure the country's military leadership. According to Iranian state-run media IRNA, Major General Amir Hatami has been appointed as the Chief Commander of the Army of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Hatami previously served as Iran's Defence Minister from 2013 to 2021. In his official decree, Khamenei praised Hatami's "dedication, competence, and experience," and called for a "transformative and revolutionary approach" under his leadership, IRNA in its report said. As per the Iranian state-run media, Iran's Supreme Leader also expressed appreciation for Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi for his "sincere and valuable efforts" during his term.

After the assassination of Iran's former Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces (CSAF) General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri "at the hands of the evil Zionist regime", Iran's Supreme Leader Khamenei named Mousavi as his successor.

In a post on X, Khamenei wrote: "In view of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri at the hands of the evil Zionist regime, & in light of Major General Sayyid Abdolrahim Mousavi's meritorious services & valuable experience, I appoint him as Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces."

Similarly, Khamenei made fresh appointments across other branches of the military to replace the top generals killed in the Israeli airstrike, which has been dubbed Operation Rising Lion.

Khamenei appointed Major General Mohammad Pakpour as Commander-in-Chief of the IRGC, following the killing of Lt Gen Hossein Salami by Israel.

"In view of the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Hossein Salami at the hands of the vile Zionist regime, and in light of Major General Mohammad Pakpour's meritorious services and valuable experience, I appoint him as Commander-in-Chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," Khamenei announced.

"In view of Lt. Gen. Gholamali Rashid's martyrdom at the hands of the vile Zionist regime, and in light of Major General Ali Shadmani's meritorious services & valuable experience, I confer the rank of Major Gen. & appoint him Commander of the Khatam al-Anbiya (pbuh) Central HQ," he also announced in a post on X.

According to a CNN report, Israel's Operation Rising Lion killed Iran's highest-ranking military officers, including the heads of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the air force, and a former national security chief. The strike marks an unprecedented blow to Iran's military command structure.

Among those killed was Major General Hossein Salami, one of the most powerful men in Iran, commander of the IRGC. Born in 1960, Salami had led the Iranian 'elite' force since 2019. The IRGC is Iran's most influential military institution, often tasked with suppressing dissent domestically and supporting allied groups like the Houthis across the region. Salami oversaw the IRGC when Iran launched direct drone and missile attacks on Israel in April and October 2024, CNN in its report said.

Further, the CNN report added that Major General Mohammad Bagheri, the previous Chief of Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, was another key casualty. He had served in the post since 2016 and played a central role in military coordination and foreign policy, including efforts in Syria and talks with Saudi Arabia.

Ali Shamkhani, former national security chief and long-time aide to Khamenei, also died in the strike. Shamkhani was instrumental in Iran's recent diplomatic outreach, including talks with Saudi Arabia to restore ties in a China-brokered deal. Though he was replaced in mid-2023, he remained a trusted advisor to the Supreme Leader, the CNN report said.

Amir Ali Hajizadeh, head of the IRGC's air force, also perished. He, as per the CNN report, was regarded as the mastermind behind Iran's missile attacks on Israel and the US military in Iraq in 2020. The Israeli military said Hajizadeh and his senior staff were killed in a strike on an underground command centre.

On Friday, Israel launched "pre-emptive" strikes on Iran's nuclear facilities. In a clarification, the Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) said in a post on X, "Iran is closer than ever to obtaining a nuclear weapon. Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to the State of Israel and the wider world. The State of Israel has no choice but to fulfil the obligation to act in defence of its citizens and will continue to do so everywhere it is required to do so."

In response, Iran retaliated by launching drone and missile strikes on Tel Aviv. Israel has since continued its counterstrikes.

