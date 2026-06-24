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Who is Mahrang Baloch? Pakistan sentences right activist to life imprisonment, will it trigger fresh protests in Balochistan?

Pakistani activist Mahrang Baloch and associate Sibghatullah have been sentenced to life imprisonment by an anti-terror court over the killing of a paramilitary soldier during a 2024 protest.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 24, 2026, 07:21 PM IST

Who is Mahrang Baloch? Pakistan sentences right activist to life imprisonment, will it trigger fresh protests in Balochistan?
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A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has sentenced prominent civil rights activist Mahrang Baloch and her associate Sibghatullah to life imprisonment in connection with the killing of a paramilitary soldier during a protest in July 2024.

The verdict was delivered by a court in Quetta, which also found both individuals guilty of murder and terrorism-related charges.

Defence to challenge verdict

Mahrang Baloch’s lawyer confirmed that the decision will be challenged in the Balochistan High Court. He said the defence strongly disagrees with the ruling and plans to appeal. Mahrang Baloch has been in detention since March 2025.

Who is Mahrang Baloch?

Mahrang Baloch is a well-known human rights activist and medical doctor from Pakistan’s Balochistan province. She is also a leading figure in the Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC), a grassroots organisation that campaigns against alleged enforced disappearances and human rights violations in the region.

She has emerged as one of the most prominent voices highlighting long-standing grievances in Balochistan, where separatist violence and state security operations have continued for decades.

Government says trial was fair

Officials in the Balochistan government defended the verdict, stating that the trial was conducted fairly and in accordance with the law.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti said justice had been served for Sepoy Shabbir Baloch, a paramilitary soldier who was killed during the protest in Gwadar. He added that individuals who 'take the law into their own hands under the guise of protest' must face consequences.

Allegations of unfair trial

Human rights activists and supporters of the accused have criticised the proceedings, calling the trial unfair and lacking transparency.

They argued that the accused were asked to participate via video link from prison but ultimately boycotted the hearings, calling it a 'faceless trial.' Critics say the verdict could deepen mistrust between the state and political activists in Balochistan.

BYC reaction and call for protest

The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) rejected the verdict and announced a province-wide strike in protest.

BYC organiser Lala Abdul Baloch warned that restricting legal avenues would only increase resistance in the region. 'When you close access to justice, more people will rise against the state,' he said.

Court findings

According to the anti-terrorism court, evidence presented during the trial showed that Mahrang Baloch allegedly incited protesters to attack paramilitary personnel deployed at the demonstration. The court said both eyewitness testimony and medical evidence supported the prosecution’s case.

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