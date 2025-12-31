FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
World

WORLD

Who is Mahnoor? Asim Munir' third daughter marries her first cousin Abdul Rehman Qasim in 'low-key' nikah

Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir married her daughter Mahnoor to his brother Qasim Munir's son Abdul Rehman on December 26 at Army Headquarter in Rawalpindi. Mahnoor is Asim Munir and his wife Syeda Irum Asim's third daughter.

Latest News

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Dec 31, 2025, 11:14 AM IST

Who is Mahnoor? Asim Munir' third daughter marries her first cousin Abdul Rehman Qasim in 'low-key' nikah
Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir married her daughter Mahnoor to his brother Qasim Munir's son Abdul Rehman on December 26 at Army Headquarter in Rawalpindi. Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar, Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz, the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) attended the wedding, as per reports.

Who is Mahnoor?

Mahnoor is Asim Munir and his wife Syeda Irum Asim's third daughter. Not much is known about her. Mahnoor is married to her first cousin Abdul Rehman Qasim, who was a former captain in Pakistan Army, and has now joined the civil administration. Abdul Rehman Qasim is son of Qasim Munir. 

Asim Munir comes from Rawalpindi, Pakistan. Several of his family members known to have memorized the entire Quran. Munir also memorized the Quran, while he was posted in Saudi Arabia as a Lieutenant-Colonel. He is the first army chief in Pakistan's history to have memorized the entire Qur'an. His family is locally known as hafiz family.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more.
