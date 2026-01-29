Who is Madhu Gottumukkala? Indian-origin head of US cyber defence agency, under fire for uploading sensitive 'official use only' government files in public ChatGPT

US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)'S interim head Madhu Gottumukkala uploaded sensitive contracting files into a public version of ChatGPT last summer, triggering automated security alerts designed to prevent the disclosure of government material.

US Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA)'S interim head Madhu Gottumukkala uploaded sensitive contracting files into a public version of ChatGPT last summer, triggering automated security alerts designed to prevent the disclosure of government material, Politico reported. The material that were uploaded in the ChatGPT were not classifed but included contracting files marked "for official use only", which meant that they were sensitive government information and were not intended for public release. Cybersecurity monitoring systems later detected the uploads in August, with multiple alerts recorded during the first week alone, Politico reported.

As per reports, Gottumukkala, sought special approval from the agency's Office of the Chief Information Officer to use ChatGPT shortly after joining CISA in May, at a time when the tool remained blocked for most DHS employees. Follwing the detection, Gottumukkala met senior DHS leaders to review what had been uploaded whether the disclosures had compromised government security. Politico reported that then-acting DHS general counsel Joseph Mazzara and DHS chief information officer Antoine McCord participated in evaluating potential risks to the department. Gottumukkala also held meetings in August with CISA CIO Robert Costello and chief counsel Spencer Fisher regarding the incident and the proper handling of sensitive material.

CISA Director of Public Affairs Marci McCarthy confirmed that Gottumukkala "was granted permission to use ChatGPT with DHS controls in place", and she added that Gottumukkala last used ChatGPT in mid-July 2025 under an authorised temporary exception granted to some employees.She also added that his use was short-term and limited.

However, any information entered into the public version of ChatGPT is shared with OpenAI and may be used to help generate responses for other users. By contrast, AI tools approved for DHS staff, including the agency's internal chatbot DHSChat, are configured to prevent data from leaving federal systems, as reported by POLITICO.

Federal employees receive training on handling sensitive material, and DHS policy requires investigations into the "cause and affect" of any exposure of official-use documents, including whether disciplinary action is warranted. Measures can range from retraining to more serious consequences such as suspension or revocation of security clearance, officials said.

Who is Madhu Gottumukkala?

Madhu Gottumukkala, is an Indian-American engineering executive and cybersecurity leader who currently serves as the highest-ranking political official at CISA, Aafter Donald Trump's nominee to permanently lead CISA, Sean Plankey, remains stalled after his confirmation was blocked last year. He has led the agency since May, after being appointed by Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

CISA which is responsible for protecting federal networks from advanced cyber threats posed by hostile nation-states, including Russia and China.

Gottumukkala has 24 years of experience in information technology across government and the private sector. Before joining CISA, he served as Commissioner and Chief Information Officer for South Dakota’s Bureau of Information and Technology, overseeing statewide IT systems and cybersecurity operations. Earlier, he was also South Dakota’s Chief Technology Officer, only the second person to hold that role in the state.

He pursued engineering in India before moving to the United States. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering in Electronics and Communication Engineering from Andhra University, a Master’s degree in Computer Science from the University of Texas at Arlington, an MBA in Engineering and Technology Management from the University of Dallas, and a PhD in Information Systems from Dakota State University. He also serves on the advisory committee of Dakota State University’s College of Business and Information Systems.

Controversies of Gottumukkala's

Earlier this summer, at least six career employees were placed on leave following an "unsanctioned" counterintelligence polygraph that Gottumukkala requested. During Congressional testimony last week, he told Rep. Bennie Thompson that he did not "accept the premise of that characterization."

Secondly, Gottumukkala attempted to remove Costello from his post last week, a move that was halted after intervention by other political appointees at the agency, as per POLITICO.

(with agency inputs)