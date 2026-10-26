Who is Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva? Former factory worker wins Brazil Presidential election, defeats Flávio Bolsonaro

Who is Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva? The former factory worker has won Brazil's 2026 presidential election, defeating Flávio Bolsonaro to secure a fourth term.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has secured a historic fourth term after defeating right-wing rival Flávio Bolsonaro in a closely contested presidential run-off on Sunday, October 25. The 80-year-old Workers' Party leader won approximately 51.77 per cent of valid votes, compared to Bolsonaro's 48.23 per cent, according to Brazilian electoral authorities.

The victory marks a political comeback for Lula, who overturned his rival's lead from the first round of voting to secure another four years in office.

Who is Luiz Inácio Lula Da Silva?

Born on October 27, 1945, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, popularly known as Lula, is a former factory worker, trade union leader and one of Brazil's longest-serving political figures. He began his political career in the 1970s as a labour union leader, gaining prominence through his involvement in workers' movements.

Lula later helped establish the Workers' Party (PT), which became a major force in Brazilian politics. After three unsuccessful presidential campaigns, he won the 2002 election and assumed office in 2003.

Lula served two consecutive presidential terms between 2003 and 2010 before being succeeded by his former cabinet minister Dilma Rousseff.

His political career subsequently faced major challenges when he was convicted in corruption cases and spent more than a year in prison. However, those convictions were later annulled. He returned to power after defeating Jair Bolsonaro in the 2022 presidential election.

With his latest victory over Jair Bolsonaro's son, Flávio Bolsonaro, Lula has become the first person elected to four presidential terms in Brazil.

How did Lula defeat Flávio Bolsonaro?

The presidential election was dominated by concerns over rising living costs, public security and corruption. Flávio Bolsonaro campaigned on promises to tackle crime and reduce food prices, while Lula emphasised social welfare and economic support.

Bolsonaro finished ahead of Lula in the first round, but the incumbent president reversed the result in Sunday's run-off.

The election also witnessed disruptions, with voting hours extended by two hours amid transportation difficulties and heavy rainfall. Lula's victory represents the first time since Brazil restored direct presidential elections in 1989 that a candidate who finished second in the opening round went on to win the presidency.

What does Lula's victory mean for Brazil?

Lula's re-election is expected to maintain Brazil's emphasis on an independent foreign policy, closer engagement with the Global South and stronger relations with China. His administration has also faced tensions with US President Donald Trump over trade and diplomatic issues.

However, Lula will continue to face domestic challenges, including economic concerns, political divisions and a Congress with a strong conservative presence. His fourth term will further extend his place in Brazil's political history, bringing his total time in the presidency to 16 years by the end of the new mandate.