Who is Lorna Hajdini? JPMorgan executive accused of sexually abusing junior 'Indian' colleague, threatening his career

A lawsuit filed in New York alleges a JPMorgan Chase executive, Lorna Hajdini, engaged in sexual misconduct, racial harassment, and workplace coercion against a junior colleague.

A lawsuit filed in the New York County Supreme Court has made serious allegations against Lorna Hajdini, an executive director at JPMorgan Chase, accusing her of sexual misconduct, racial harassment, and workplace coercion involving a junior male colleague identified as 'John Doe.' The claims, filed on April 27, outline a pattern of alleged abuse that reportedly began in 2024.

Allegations Filed in Court

According to the complaint, the plaintiff alleges that inappropriate conduct started after both individuals began working together in the bank’s leveraged finance division. The filing claims that what initially appeared to be professional interaction later escalated into repeated instances of alleged harassment and coercive behaviour.

The lawsuit further alleges that the victim was subjected to inappropriate physical contact, verbal abuse, and threats related to his job security. It also claims that racial remarks were made in the workplace context, adding a discrimination dimension to the case.

Claims of Coercion and Workplace Pressure

The legal filing states that the accused allegedly used her senior position to pressure the junior employee into compliance, with threats regarding his career progression and performance evaluations. It further claims that the plaintiff felt compelled to comply with certain demands due to fear of professional retaliation.

The complaint also includes allegations that substances were used during interactions, which the plaintiff claims impaired his ability to consent. These accusations are part of the broader civil case and have not been tested in court.

Company Response and Legal Proceedings

The plaintiff reportedly submitted an internal complaint in 2025, detailing allegations of discrimination, harassment, and abuse. However, the bank stated that an internal review did not find sufficient evidence to support the claims.

Following this, the lawsuit seeks compensation for emotional distress, reputational harm, and lost career opportunities. It also calls for punitive damages and changes to internal workplace safeguards. The accused banker continues to be employed at the firm, while the plaintiff alleges ongoing professional setbacks.

Who is Lorna Hajdini?

Lorna Hajdini is a senior finance professional with nearly 15 years of experience at JPMorgan Chase. According to professional profiles, she holds a degree in Finance and Statistics from New York University’s Stern School of Business and has also completed executive education in private equity and venture capital at Harvard Business School.

She currently serves as an executive director in the firm’s leveraged finance division, having previously held vice president roles covering multiple industry sectors including healthcare, logistics and industrial services. Her position has involved significant responsibility in client advisory and financial structuring.

The case remains under judicial review, and all allegations are subject to legal proceedings