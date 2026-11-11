Who is Lori Huang? Will she seek divorce from Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang after his affairs with Chinese 'spy' were exposed?

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's wife, Lori Huang, is in the spotlight amid the alleged affair controversy, but she has stayed silent so far.

Lori Huang has stayed away from the spotlight for almost 40 years. Now her name is trending everywhere after reports about her husband, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and his alleged affair. Lori, born Lori Mills, has been married to Jensen since 1985. She has not made any public statement so far.

How Lori met Jensen

Lori and Jensen met at Oregon State University in the early 1980s, where she was his lab partner in electrical engineering. He was 17; she was 19. He promised her straight A's if they studied together every Sunday and told her he would become CEO by 30, which he did in 1993. They married in 1985.

Family and the affair reports

Madison and Spencer are Lori and Jensen's two kids. Both began their careers at Nvidia as interns and currently hold senior positions. Madison is in charge of physical AI platform product marketing. Robotics software products are handled by Spencer. Madison worked at LVMH and received culinary training in Paris before joining Nvidia. Before attending NYU for his MBA, Spencer operated a cocktail bar in Taipei.

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Reports say Jensen apologised to his wife, family and Nvidia staff in an internal email over his reported relationship with Alice Huang, who is alleged to be a Chinese spy and is not related to the family. Lori has not commented publicly, and no separation or divorce filing has been reported.