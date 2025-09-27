Who is Lisa Monaco? Obama and Biden’s former aid who US President Trump wants to see fired from Microsoft because…

US President Donald Trump on Friday publicly demanded that Microsoft sack Lisa Monaco, the company’s president of global affairs and a former top official in Democratic administrations. Trump claimed Monaco is ‘corrupt and totally Trump deranged’ and ‘a menace to national security’.

Why is Donald Trump asking Microsoft to fire Lisa Monaco?

In a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump wrote, “Monaco has been shockingly hired as the President of Global Affairs for Microsoft, in a very senior role with access to Highly Sensitive Information. Monaco’s having that kind of access is unacceptable, and cannot be allowed to stand.”

“She is a menace to U.S. National Security, especially given the major contracts that Microsoft has with the United States Government. Because of Monaco’s many wrongful acts, the U.S. Government recently stripped her of all Security Clearances, took away all of her access to National Security Intelligence, and banned her from all Federal Properties,” Trump said.

“ It is my opinion that Microsoft should immediately terminate the employment of Lisa Monaco,” Trump added.

Trump’s criticism comes after former FBI director James Comey, a longtime Trump adversary, was indicted on obstruction and perjury charges. Trump has said he expects “others” to face prosecution, according to Reuters.

Who is Lisa Monaco?

She served as a security aide in the administration of President Barack Obama and was the deputy attorney general in President Joe Biden's administration. She had helped coordinate the Justice Department's response to the January 6, 2021, attacks by Trump supporters on the U.S. Capitol, according to Reuters. Monaco started working for Microsoft in July to lead the firm's engagements with governments globally, according to her LinkedIn profile. Lisa Monaco had her security clearances revoked by Trump in February.



Meanwhile, Microsoft has so far declined to comment on Trump's post. Also, Monaco did not immediately respond.