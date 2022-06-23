Who is Lil Tjay, American rapper shot at in New Jersey?

Who is Lil Tjay? The rapper was shot at in New Jersey.

American rapper Lil Tjay was shot at a shopping centre in the United States' New Jersey on Wednesday. The 22-year-old rapper underwent a surgery and is recovering. The Edgewater Police Department said they responded to a shooting at the Promenade and found a man with gunshot wounds. Another 22-year-old was found with a single gunshot injury.

The police said one of the two victims has been downgraded from medically critical to stable whereas the other has non-life threatening injury. Lil Tjay is one of the several rappers who became a victim of gun violence in the United States over the years. Singers like Drakeo the Ruler, Young Dolph, and Pop Smoke were also victims of the spate of violence. Pop, a close friend of Tjay, was murdered in 2020.

While one of the gunshot victims was found to be Lil TJay, the other was identified as Antoine Boyd. Officials said the shooting happened after Mohamed Konate tried to rob Lil TJay, Boyd and a third person the rapper was with, 24-year-old Jeffrey Valdez.

Konate was arrested later and was charged with attempted murder, armed rovvery and possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.

Who is Lil Tjay?

Lil Tjay is a US-based rapper with multiple hit songs under his belt. He gained commercial success for the first time with his songs Brothers and Leaked. He is often called the Bronx Justin Bieber due to his high-pitched voice. He is also known for a good grasp at melody.His original name is Tione Jayden Merritt. His first hit song was Resume that was released in 2018. In 2019, he released his first studio album, True 2 Myself, which was listed at number 5 on the Billboard 200. His highest charting song was Calling My Phone. It was released in 2021 as part of the album Destined 2 Win.

Lil Tjay has a following of 7 million on Instagram. A week before the incident, he had posted a video of him dancing. The caption of the video was: "dis gon be a goo summer".

With inputs from IANS