Chinese national Li Ming, out on bail in Singapore, was central operator smuggling restricted Nvidia AI chips to China via Megaspeed, WSJ reports. Linked to Alice Huang and Kang Wei.

Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, has been at the centre of an alleged Chinese spy and suspected chip smuggling row ever since ex-Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to having an affair. However, a 52-year-old Chinese national has now reportedly emerged as a key behind-the-scenes player.

The United States suspected Alice Huang of being a Chinese spy, a claim that has been dismissed by Beijing. The entire row related to her and the affair with Jensen Huang led to his exit from Nvidia, triggering multiple investigations into the company's chip deals, Megaspeed and other related links.

In this entire suspected spy-and-chip-smuggling scene, a new face has entered. Chinese national Li Ming, who's currently out on bail in Singapore, was a central operator of a network of companies that smuggled restricted Nvidia AI chips into China, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Among these companies was Megaspeed, where Alice Huang was a managing director. Li was reportedly involved neck-deep in Megaspeed's activities and was also a part of their major decisions.

How Li Ming routed Nvidia chips to China

Li allegedly purchased computer servers equipped with Nvidia chips on the pretext that the hardware was for his local firm, Luxuriate Your Life. However, it was all a lie, alleged prosecutors in Singapore. Instead, he shipped those servers to Malaysia, from where they were later moved to an unknown third location.

In February 2025, Li, along with others, was charged with fraud in Singapore in connection with an alleged transhipment of Nvidia chips, according to the report. Several other companies had been named in the case, but not Megaspeed.

By the time charges were filed, Li had been working with Alice Huang and her husband, Kang Wei, for years. Alice and her husband then set up a cloud-computing joint venture, Century Longteng, in 2021.

Li, along with Alice Huang and Kang Wei, began setting up partners in Southeast Asia to bring advanced computing power to Chinese consumers. They acquired a Chinese video game company's Singapore unit and renamed it Megaspeed, with Alice Huang listed as a company director.

Megaspeed's Nvidia ink and Alibaba pitch

Then, Megaspeed told Nvidia that Chinese tech giant Alibaba was an anchor customer and went on to become a member of the chipmaker's cloud partner programme in November 2023. This played in Megaspeed's favour as the partner status allowed the company priority access to buy the latest chips.

Megaspeed reportedly brought servers to Malaysia and provided offshore computing power to Alibaba. Some of these servers were also reportedly sent to a tech company called Century Litong in Shanghai in violation of the US export controls.

Alice Huang and Kang Wei's long game

While Alice Huang was reportedly having an extramarital affair with Jensen Huang to secure access to Nvidia's advanced-computing chips, Kang was busy building a vast network of government-backed data centres across China.

From 2021 to 2024, the proposed investments tied to Kang's network summed up to more than $9 billion, all with government backing. At the center of Kang's data-centre business was Century Longteng.

Megaspeed on Nvidia's 'no sell' list

In May 2025, records were requested from Nvidia concerning direct or indirect sales to Megaspeed, and subsequently, in June 2025, Nvidia placed Megaspeed on its internal "no-sell" list.

Meanwhile, in February 2025, Singapore also launched a probe into Megaspeed. In this investigation, insufficient evidence of criminal offences was found. However, Alice Huang was given a stern warning and was barred from re-entering the country.

Jensen Huang's Nvidia exit

Jensen Huang's affairs cost him his 33-year-long stint at Nvidia. On November 12, Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia's chief executive officer. Nvidia's board appointed Colette Kress as interim CEO.

Jensen Huang also reportedly agreed to brief the US Congress next month on his affair with a suspected Chinese spy. He will appear before a joint meeting on December 1, Bloomberg reported.