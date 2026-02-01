FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania

PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch

Union Budget 2026: Nirmala Sitharaman announces major education push to make youth job-ready

Ram Charan feels 'blessed' after birth of twins, Upasana Konidela says their hope is to raise 'strong, compassionate' children

Bloodbath after Budget 2026: Stock markets crash, shares of Mukesh Ambani's Reliance, Gautam Adani's Adani Ports plummet

Shefali Bagga slams Al posters linking her to Yuzvendra Chahal and featuring Dhanashree Verma, RJ Mahvash: 'Get a life'

Union Budget 2026: FM Nirmala Sitharaman announces no change in income tax slabs for FY 26-27

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway

Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow?

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure

Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars?

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reo

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics

Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories

9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more

The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

Laura F. Dogu, the US’s new top envoy to Venezuela, arrived in Caracas, marking a key step toward restoring diplomatic ties and reopening the US embassy after nearly seven years, as Washington pursues phased engagement with Venezuelan authorities.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Feb 01, 2026, 02:30 PM IST

Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Laura F. Dogu, the United States’ newly appointed top envoy to Venezuela, touched down in Caracas on Saturday, marking a notable step in restoring diplomatic relations between Washington and Caracas after nearly seven years of severed ties. The development comes as efforts intensify to reopen the U.S. embassy, which has been closed since 2019 following a breakdown in bilateral relations.

In a post on X accompanying photos of her arrival, Dogu said, 'I just arrived in Venezuela. My team and I are ready to work.' Her presence in the Venezuelan capital signals renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries.

Diplomatic Mission to Reopen After Seven Years

Dogu is serving as chargé d’affaires of the Venezuela Affairs Unit, a U.S. diplomatic body previously based in Bogotá, Colombia, which has managed relations since the closure of the embassy in Caracas. The U.S. withdrew its diplomats and suspended embassy operations in March 2019, after former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro cut ties in response to Washington’s recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.

According to a U.S. State Department official, Dogu will engage with representatives from public and private sectors as well as civil society to implement a three-phase plan outlined by U.S. leadership. The strategy is expected to focus on stabilisation, recovery, and eventually a democratic transition in bilateral relations.

Venezuelan Government Welcomes the Move

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto welcomed Dogu’s arrival in an X post, emphasising that it forms part of collaborative efforts between the two governments to craft a roadmap for areas of mutual interest and resolve disagreements through diplomatic dialogue founded on mutual respect and international law.

Her arrival follows recent diplomatic activity, including visits by U.S. officials to Caracas to discuss the possible resumption of normal relations. It also occurs within the broader context of shifting political dynamics in Venezuela, including legislative changes that may facilitate foreign business participation and amnesty measures for political prisoners.

Next Steps in US-Venezuela Engagement

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated that Dogu is expected to establish a more permanent presence in Caracas as part of plans to quickly re-establish a diplomatic footprint in Venezuela. Talks also include the phased reopening of embassy services, potentially beginning with a temporary facility while preparations are underway.

Dogu brings extensive diplomatic experience, having previously served as U.S. ambassador to Honduras and Nicaragua, and holds a key advisory role with the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow? Viral video shows wedding preps underway
Are Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna getting married in Udaipur tomorrow?
Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars? Compare it with Pakistan's defence expenditure
Has Union Budget 2026 impressions of 'Op Sindoor' as defence spending soars?
Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela
Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reo
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth, hits Rs 10 crore despite Border 2 mania
Mardaani 3 box office collection day 2: Rani Mukerji film witnesses 50% growth
PM Modi's first reaction on FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget 2026: 'Roadmap for Viksit Bharat', watch
PM Modi's first reaction to Union Budget 2026 presented by FM Nirmala Sitharaman
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan, Rashtrapati Bhavan, See pics
Droupadi Murmu inaugurates winter edition 2026 at Amrit Udyan
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram, how Nirmala Sitharaman's sarees tell different stories
9 Union Budgets, 9 sarees: From Madhubani to Kanjeevaram
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Dino James, Shrutika Arjun, Bhavya Singh, Tejaswi Madivada, and more
The 50 contestants full list: Sidharth Bhardwaj, Bhavya Singh, and more
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia, Amol Parashar: Bollywood actors who started their journey with TVF
Jitendra Kumar, Paramvir Singh Cheema, Sumeet Vyas, Naveen Kasturia
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement