Who is Laura F. Dogu? New US envoy arrives in Caracas as Washington moves to reopen embassy in Venezuela

WORLD
Laura F. Dogu, the US’s new top envoy to Venezuela, arrived in Caracas, marking a key step toward restoring diplomatic ties and reopening the US embassy after nearly seven years, as Washington pursues phased engagement with Venezuelan authorities.
Laura F. Dogu, the United States’ newly appointed top envoy to Venezuela, touched down in Caracas on Saturday, marking a notable step in restoring diplomatic relations between Washington and Caracas after nearly seven years of severed ties. The development comes as efforts intensify to reopen the U.S. embassy, which has been closed since 2019 following a breakdown in bilateral relations.
In a post on X accompanying photos of her arrival, Dogu said, 'I just arrived in Venezuela. My team and I are ready to work.' Her presence in the Venezuelan capital signals renewed diplomatic engagement between the two countries.
Dogu is serving as chargé d’affaires of the Venezuela Affairs Unit, a U.S. diplomatic body previously based in Bogotá, Colombia, which has managed relations since the closure of the embassy in Caracas. The U.S. withdrew its diplomats and suspended embassy operations in March 2019, after former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro cut ties in response to Washington’s recognition of opposition leader Juan Guaidó as interim president.
According to a U.S. State Department official, Dogu will engage with representatives from public and private sectors as well as civil society to implement a three-phase plan outlined by U.S. leadership. The strategy is expected to focus on stabilisation, recovery, and eventually a democratic transition in bilateral relations.
Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Yvan Gil Pinto welcomed Dogu’s arrival in an X post, emphasising that it forms part of collaborative efforts between the two governments to craft a roadmap for areas of mutual interest and resolve disagreements through diplomatic dialogue founded on mutual respect and international law.
Her arrival follows recent diplomatic activity, including visits by U.S. officials to Caracas to discuss the possible resumption of normal relations. It also occurs within the broader context of shifting political dynamics in Venezuela, including legislative changes that may facilitate foreign business participation and amnesty measures for political prisoners.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has indicated that Dogu is expected to establish a more permanent presence in Caracas as part of plans to quickly re-establish a diplomatic footprint in Venezuela. Talks also include the phased reopening of embassy services, potentially beginning with a temporary facility while preparations are underway.
Dogu brings extensive diplomatic experience, having previously served as U.S. ambassador to Honduras and Nicaragua, and holds a key advisory role with the U.S. military’s Joint Chiefs of Staff.