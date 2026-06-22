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Who is Larry the Cat? 10 Downing Street's chief mouser awaits seventh PM after Keir Starmer's exit

Larry the Cat, the famous Chief Mouser of 10 Downing Street, has become a symbol of stability in British politics after surviving six prime ministers, including Keir Starmer.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jun 22, 2026, 06:49 PM IST

Who is Larry the Cat? 10 Downing Street's chief mouser awaits seventh PM after Keir Starmer's exit
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As UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer's resignation creates political uncertainty, another familiar name has once again captured public attention: Larry the Cat.

The famous Chief Mouser at 10 Downing Street has survived six British prime ministers and has become one of the most recognisable figures associated with British politics. While leaders have changed and governments have come and gone, Larry has remained a constant presence outside Britain's most famous political residence.

The cat who stayed through every political change

Larry arrived at 10 Downing Street in 2011 after being adopted from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home.

His official job was simple: to help control the rodent population at the Prime Minister's residence. However, over time, Larry became much more than just a working cat. He turned into a symbol of continuity during years of political change.

Since moving into Downing Street, Larry has witnessed several leadership changes while quietly continuing his duties.

Six Prime Ministers and counting

Larry's journey began during the tenure of David Cameron and continued through the governments of Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.

With each change in leadership, social media users have joked that Larry is the only figure who truly remains permanent in British politics. Many have even called him the safest employee in the country, given his ability to stay in Downing Street despite changing governments.

From Chief Mouser to internet star

Although Larry's official responsibility is catching mice, his fame extends far beyond his duties.

The cat frequently appears outside Number 10 and has developed a global following online. His calm attitude during political drama has made him a favourite among internet users. Whether he is relaxing in the sun or simply ignoring the chaos around him, Larry has built a reputation for being completely unaffected by Westminster politics.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Why Larry has become so popular

Larry represents something rare in modern politics: consistency. He does not make speeches, announce policies or campaign for votes. He simply continues his routine, making him a humorous symbol of stability for many people.

For animal lovers, Larry is an inspiring rescue cat story. For political watchers, he has become a light-hearted reminder that some things remain unchanged even during major political shifts.

Britain's longest-serving political resident

As Britain moves through another political transition, one thing appears certain: Larry the Cat is still at Downing Street. After more than a decade and six prime ministers, Larry has transformed from a rescue cat into a national icon. Leaders may change, but Larry's place at the heart of British political life remains secure.

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