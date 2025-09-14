Who is Lance Twiggs? Tyler Robinson's alleged transgender partner who helped FBI in Charlie Kirk shooting case

Days after Charlie Kirk's shooter was arrested, law enforcement authority sources have made a shocking revelation. The alleged assassin, 22 year old Tyler Robinson, was living with a transgender partner, named Lance Twiggs.

Who is Lance Twiggs?

Lance Twiggs, 22, was in a process of transitioning from male to female, as reported by the New York Post. Tyler Robinson and Lance Twiggs's relationship have been reported, however no confirmation has been made yet. As per reports, they both were roommates living in a $1,800-a-month townhouse. The individual has not been publicly identified by authorities, Now, however, is now fully cooperating with FBI investigation.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox revealed that Tyler's roommate provided investigators with online messages on the discord sent by Tyler Robinson. These messages said, he has hidden the gun 'in a bush wrapped in a towel.' He also described changing clothes after the shooting.

Charlie Kirk's views on 'same-sex marriages'

Charlie Kirk, 31, founder of Turning Point USA, was shot dead in the neck on September 10 while he was peaking at Utah Valley University even during a stop on his “American Comeback” tour. Kirk was an outspoken evangelical Christian, and was known for opposing same-sex marriage and gender-transition procedures. Moments before he was shot, Kirk was asked a question about transgender mass shooters, to which he was responding.

On the other hand, Tyler Robinson, who grew up in a conservative Mormon family, was described by Utah Gov. Spencer Cox as having become 'deeply indoctrinated with leftist ideology.' Officials said that one of the family member confessed that Robinson had “become more political in recent years.” Robinson was a registered voter with no party affiliation. Once during a family dinner, he was speaking critically of Kirk ahead of his scheduled speech at Utah Valley University. Robinson said, 'Kirk is full of hate and spreading hate.'