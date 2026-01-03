Who is Kyrylo Budanov? Ukraine's new Chief of Staff amidst Zelenskyy-Trump's 20-Point Peace Plan, his daring operations against Russia include...

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed military intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov as his new chief of staff, signaling a stronger focus on security, defense and diplomacy as U.S.-led efforts continue to seek an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has named Gen. Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine’s military intelligence, as his new chief of staff, signalling a renewed emphasis on security, defence planning and diplomacy. The decision comes at a critical moment, as the United States intensifies diplomatic efforts aimed at ending Russia’s nearly four-year-long invasion of Ukraine.

Announcing the change, Zelenskyy said the Office of the President must sharpen its focus on national security, strengthening defence capabilities and managing peace negotiations. These areas, he noted, require leaders with hands-on experience and strategic insight.

Leadership Changes Amid Anti-Corruption Scrutiny

Budanov replaces Andrii Yermak, who was dismissed after anti-corruption authorities began probing alleged irregularities in the energy sector. While Zelenskyy did not directly link the investigation to the dismissal, he framed the reshuffle as part of a broader effort to improve effectiveness at the highest levels of government.

In a public statement, Zelenskyy praised Budanov’s background, saying his expertise and resilience would help deliver concrete results during a decisive period for the country.

Budanov, 39, said his new role is both an honour and a heavy responsibility, describing the moment as historic for Ukraine and stressing the importance of safeguarding the country’s long-term strategic security.

Further Cabinet Reshuffle Announced

Alongside the chief of staff appointment, Zelenskyy proposed Mykhailo Fedorov, the current minister for digital transformation, as the new minister of defence. Fedorov, 34, has been widely credited with advancing drone warfare capabilities and modernising Ukraine’s digital governance systems.

He will replace Denys Shmyhal, who assumed the defence post last July during a major government overhaul. Zelenskyy thanked Shmyhal for his service and said he would continue working in another government capacity. The president also highlighted the defence ministry’s achievement of producing over 1,000 interceptor drones per day in December.

Earlier, Zelenskyy appointed Oleh Ivashchenko, head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, to take over as chief of military intelligence following Budanov’s move.

Budanov’s Rise and Strategic Role

Budanov has been one of the most visible figures in Ukraine’s wartime leadership. A career intelligence officer, he has led the military intelligence agency since 2020 and played a key role in operations targeting Russian military infrastructure and logistics, including deep behind enemy lines.

Political analyst Ihor Reiterovych noted that Budanov’s experience in intelligence and prior involvement in talks with U.S. officials could make him a more natural fit for high-level diplomatic coordination, including sensitive negotiations such as prisoner exchanges.

War Continues Despite Diplomatic Efforts

The leadership changes come amid continued fighting. Russia and Ukraine traded accusations over recent drone and missile strikes, with both sides reporting civilian casualties and infrastructure damage. Despite ongoing diplomatic engagement, including U.S.-led talks with European allies, Zelenskyy warned that unresolved issues—particularly territorial disputes—will ultimately determine the future of peace in Ukraine and Europe.