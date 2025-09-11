Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Nepal: Sushila Karki selected under India's pressure? She praises Modi, says...

Salman Khan shot his first ad when he was just 15, watch vintage Campa Cola ad

'Too successful to qualify': Indian applicant shares experience of F-1 visa reje

A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Who is Kul Man Ghising? Gen Z-backed leader expected to head Nepal's interim government after Balen Shah, Sushila Karki's exit

After both Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki stepped aside, Engineer Kulman Ghising's name has emerged has the frontrunner in the race to lead the Nepalese interim goernment until fresh elections. Who is Kul Man Ghising?

Vanshika Tyagi

Updated : Sep 11, 2025, 02:58 PM IST

Who is Kul Man Ghising? Gen Z-backed leader expected to head Nepal's interim government after Balen Shah, Sushila Karki's exit
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

After both Kathmandu Mayor Balen Shah and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki stepped aside, Engineer Kul Man Ghising's name has emerged has the frontrunner in the race to lead the Nepalese interim goernment until fresh elections. The Gen Z has backed Kul Man Ghising, for taking charge of the repsonsiilty of Nepal until fresh elections. The Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli resigned resigned from the position after a massive Gen Z protest in nepal against corruption. Nepal is now under Army's rule until next leader is decided.

Who is Kul Man Ghising?

Kul Man Ghising, 54 is a former head of the country’s electricity board. He has now being backed by Gen Z to become the frontrunner of the Nepal's interim government, after PM KP Sharma Oli resgined.

Kul Man Ghising was born on November 25, 1970, in Bethan, Ramechhap. He has pursued electrical engineering at the Regional Institute of Technology in Jamshedpur, India. Then, he continued his education fro, Pulchowk Engineering College in Nepal. He has also pursued MBA.

Kul Man has gained recognition for eliminating prolonged load-shedding in Kathmandu valley and is a national figure with a clean image. However, the Nepal government had dismissed him from the position of the managing director of the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA) in March 2025.

Balen Shah, Sushila Karki backs off from leading the interim government

Both Balen Shah and former Chief Justice Sushila Karki had withdrewed their candidacy from the leader of Nepal's interim government. Balen Shah, Kathmandu's mayor has publicly declined to take part in the government. 

Sushila Karki's has been ruled out due to her age and legal hurdles. In a press release by Gen Z group, they mentioned that  "According to the Constitution, former Chief Justices and judges are not eligible for appointment to this post. Also, as she has crossed the age of 70, she cannot represent Gen Z. That is why her name has been rejected."

The press release added, “Balendra Shah has not shown interest, Hark Sampaang is unlikely to lead the government and Sushila Karki is incapable and is over 70 years old. Hence, it has been decided to send Kul Man Ghising, a patriot and a much-loved engineer who freed Nepal from load shedding, to lead the interim government.”

As per Nepali media reports, Nepali Army is now taking charge of the country, facing one of the worst crisis due to youngsters uproar against corruption. Gen-Z youths have reached the Army Headquarters to request their involvement in the formation of an interim government.

 

