Coventry, a former swimmer from Zimbabwe, is the most successful Olympian from Africa. She was the back-to-back Olympic champion in the 200 meters backstroke event in 2004 and 2008. She retired from swimming after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in Brazil in 2016.

Kirsty Coventry, a 41-year-old former athlete, has scripted history by being elected as the first woman president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). She is also the first African person to hold the position -- one of the most coveted in global sports.

She won 49 of the 97 possible votes in an election held earlier this week.

So who is Kirsty Coventry?

Africa's most decorated Olympian

Coventry, a former swimmer from Zimbabwe, is the most successful Olympian from Africa. She was the back-to-back Olympic champion in the 200 meters backstroke event in 2004 and 2008. She retired from swimming after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics in Brazil in 2016. She holds a total of seven Olympic medals -- more than anyone else from Africa.

Currently, she serves as a Minister of Youth, Sports, Arts and Recreation in the government of Zimbabwe.

Coventry's term at IOC

Coventry has been a member of the IOC since 2013. She will start her term as the IOC chief in June and hold the position for a period of eight years (until 2033). She is expected to soon resign from her government role in Zimbabwe and move to the IOC’s home city of Lausanne in Switzerland.

'Will not waver from values'

"We will not waver from our values," Coventry said after her election. "Solidarity and ensuring every athlete that qualifies for the Olympic Games has the possibility to attend the Olympic Games and be safe during the Olympic Games," she added.