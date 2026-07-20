Who is Khalil al-Hayya? Hamas elects new leader two years after Yahya Sinwar's killing

In a statement, Hamas said: "The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announces the election of brother mujahid Khalil al-Hayya as head of the movement's political bureau, succeeding the martyred leader Yahya al-Sinwar."

Khalil al-Hayya has been elected as the new head of the Palestinian armed group Hamas. The organisation on Monday (July 20) announced that its longtime negotiator had won an internal contest by a significant margin. Al-Hayya would succeed Yahya Sinwar, who was killed by the Israeli military in Gaza in October 2024. The group had since been functioning without an official chief.

In a statement, Hamas said: "The Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) announces the election of brother mujahid Khalil al-Hayya as head of the movement's political bureau, succeeding the martyred leader Yahya al-Sinwar." A Hamas official told news agency AFP that al-Hayya is expected to formally assume the role next week. A five-member council that has run Hamas since Sinwar's killing will now be dissolved. Meanwhile, Hamas' military wing, the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, has announced its full support for al-Hayya.

Khalil al-Hayya was born in the Gaza Strip in 1960 during the period of Egyptian administration. He completed a bachelor's degree from the Islamic University of Gaza and earned a master's degree in Hadith from the University of Jordan. He had joined Hamas after finishing his undergraduate studies. In his early years with the group, al-Hayya held positions in students' and workers' unions. He was elected to the Palestinian Legislative Council in 2006 and became deputy chairman of Hamas' regional political bureau in Gaza in 2017. He was reportedly considered one of Sinwar's most trusted aides.

Over the years, al-Hayya and his family have been repeatedly targeted and he has lost several relatives in the attacks. In 2007, an Israeli airstrike on his house in Gaza City killed several of his family members. The next year, his son Hamza was killed in an attack. During the 2014 Gaza war, al-Hayya's eldest son Osama and other relatives were killed when their house was bombed. In September 2025, al-Hayya survived another Israeli attack on a residential complex in Qatar's capital Doha, but lost another son in the deadly strike.