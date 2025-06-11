Khaby Lame, one of the most popular tiktoker was detained in the United States for Immigration violations and has now been allowed to leave the country. He was detained on Friday, June 6, for "overstaying the terms of his visa."

Khaby Lame, one of the most popular tiktoker was detained in the United States for Immigration violations and has now been allowed to leave the country. This comes amid US President Donald Trump's strict immigration policies leading to mass deportation of illegal immigrants. Khaby Lame, 25, was detained on Friday, June 6, for "overstaying the terms of his visa" by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) at Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada.

Khaby's detention

Khaby Lame is a citizen of Italy and has an Italian passport. He entered the US on April 30, 2025 and stayed in the country beyond the permitted period of his visa, as per reports. “The US Immigration and Customs Enforcement detained Seringe Khabane Lame, 25, a citizen of Italy, June 6 at the Harry Reid International Airport, Las Vegas, Nevada, for immigration violations,” ICE said in a statement.

Social media influencer Bo Loudon, close associate of Barron Trump, claimed that he was the one who reported Lame's overstaying to the authorities which led to his detention. Bo Loudon on X, claimed that Khaby Lame had been arrested in Las Vegas and was being held at the Henderson Detention Centre. He also called him an 'illegal alien' who evaded taxes.

Khaby's deportation

Khaby Lame has now left the United States. He was granted a voluntary departure and no immigration order. This allows those facing removal from the U.S. to avoid a deportation order on their immigration record, which could prevent them from being allowed back into the U.S. for up to a decade, as per AP reports.

Who is Khaby Lame?

Khaby Lame is a Senegalese-Italian influencer, whose legal name is Seringe Khabane Lame. He is 25 years old, and is known for his silent comedy videos. In his videos, he reacts to absurdly complicated and weird “life hacks", giving a more simple and straightforward solution. What made him popular was his signature gesture- palms opened and wide eyes.

He has over 162 million followers on TikTok and 80 millions on Instagram. From Met gala appearance to becoming UNICEF goodwill ambassador, he rose to fame quickly. He is a practicing Muslim and married Wendy Thembelihle Juel in 2023. However, the couple separated by May 2024.

He also made an appearance in Bad Boys: Ride or Die (2024), starred in the Tubi series Khaby Is Coming to America, and was a judge on Italia’s Got Talent. In 2022, He was featured in Forbes 30 Under 30 and Fortune 40 Under 40.