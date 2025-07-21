Who is Kate Kniveton? Former UK MP who alleges abuse by ex-husband, former MP

Kate Kniveton, former UK MP, has revealed shocking stories of abuse from her years-long marriage. She said that her now-estranged husband, Andrew Griffiths, sexually assaulted her during her sleep. He would dismiss her threats by saying no one would believe her.

Kate Kniveton, former UK MP, has now revealed shocking stories of abuse from her years-long marriage. She said that her now-estranged husband, Andrew Griffiths, sexually assaulted her during her sleep. Narrating her traumatic experience, Kniveton recounted that the former Tory MP would even scream at their two-week-old daughter and, in one of those times, even swore at her crying daughter by telling her to “shut the f*** up” when she wanted a feed, The Metro reported.

Former UK MP's alleges years of abuse by husband

Kate further revealed that whenever she told him that she would report him, he would simply brush her threat by saying, “Nobody would believe you.”

“People don’t think it can happen to professional middle-class people – but domestic abuse has no boundaries, it can affect absolutely anybody. When I was elected, I made a promise to be an advocate for victims of domestic abuse. I am traumatised – not just by the 10 years of abuse I experienced – but the following five years where he continued to use the legal system to abuse me,” she was quoted as saying.

The couple later separated in 2018.

Kniveton took the MP seat after her husband, Andrew Griffiths, left it and represented Burton in Staffordshire from 2019 and 2024. Recounting the horrific times during her marriage, she said that the incidents would make her cry, and she did that while being raped by her husband, who used to get angry and kick her out of bed, the report said.

"Perfect relationship" from outside

Talking about her marriage, which took place in 2013, she said, “He was very personable, charming, and charismatic. In hindsight, I can see there were warning signs – but I always put it down to him being under a lot of pressure. For most people looking in from the outside, our relationship was perfect, but the abuse had been going on for several years. Every time I said I was going to go to the police, I’m going to report you, he’d always say, ‘Nobody would believe you, Kate. I’m the MP here. I’ve got a great relationship with the police — they all think I’m the blue-eyed boy.”

She further alleged that her ex-husband used to sexually assault her while she slept.