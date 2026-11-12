Who is Kang Wei? Alice Huang's husband who introduced her to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang

WSJ reports Kang Wei, husband of Alice Huang, introduced her to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang. Report says he appeared to accept relationship for 2 years.

A surprising detail has emerged in the affair involving Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang. According to The Wall Street Journal, Jensen Huang was introduced to his future romantic interest, Alice Huang, by her own husband.

The report, cited by TradingView and Ground News today, says the businessman is Chinese businessman Kang Wei, who had known Jensen Huang for about a decade. Kang had known the Nvidia chief from his days as a fund manager and through investments in video game companies when Nvidia was primarily making gaming chips, the WSJ reported, citing people who know the couple.

It is not clear exactly when Kang introduced Alice to Jensen Huang, the report noted.

Husband appeared to accept relationship

According to the WSJ, Kang Wei appeared to have accepted the relationship for about two years and openly discussed their closeness. The report states he sometimes joked to associates that his wife was Jensen Huang's personal assistant.

Kang and Alice Huang used their personal connections while pursuing business opportunities in China, Singapore, Taiwan and other markets, the Journal further reported, citing people familiar with their dealings.

Business empire and Nvidia chips

Over the past decade, the couple moved from one venture to another, involving video game companies, pharmaceutical takeovers and cloud computing. In 2023, they moved into AI data centres, acquiring the Singapore division of a video game company and renaming it Megaspeed International in March 2023, with Alice Huang registered as a director.

Megaspeed told Nvidia that Alibaba would be its anchor customer, helping secure priority access to chips as an Nvidia cloud partner in November 2023, the WSJ reported. The company installed many Nvidia servers at data centres in Malaysia, the report said.

Investigations underway

Authorities in the US and Singapore are now examining Megaspeed over allegations it may have transshipped export-restricted Nvidia AI chips to China, the Journal reported.

The report also states US officials believe Chinese intelligence services recruited Alice Huang as an asset because of her access to Jensen Huang, while Taiwanese authorities have revoked her entry permit and are investigating under anti-infiltration law.

In a letter to employees on Nov. 8, Jensen Huang admitted being unfaithful to his wife Lori Huang and apologised for breaching the trust of his family and staff, according to reports. He did not identify Alice Huang in the letter.