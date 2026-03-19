Who is Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel? FBI hunts for Indian national in mail, wire fraud case

The FBI is searching for Indian national Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, wanted for a multi-state fraud scheme between 2017–2021.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has launched a search operation for an Indian national, Kalpeshkumar Rasikbhai Patel, in connection with an alleged financial fraud scheme that targeted victims across the United States.

Who is the accused?

According to officials, Patel, also known as Kenny Patel, is believed to be around 35 years old. Investigators say he may currently be living in or travelling between the US states of Illinois and Pennsylvania. He was previously employed as a fuel station attendant.

Details of the alleged fraud

Authorities allege that Patel was involved in a nationwide scam that operated between 2017 and 2021. The scheme reportedly involved deceiving individuals into transferring significant amounts of money under false pretences.

Victims were typically contacted via phone calls and misled into believing that their personal data or identities were linked to criminal activities. Under pressure and fear, they were persuaded to send money, often in the form of cash or prepaid debit cards, to various addresses across the country.

Investigators believe multiple individuals fell victim to this operation, making it a large-scale fraud network spanning several states.

Arrest warrant and charges

A federal arrest warrant against Patel was issued on June 22, 2023, by the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, located in London, Kentucky. He has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud—serious offences under US law.

Officials have categorised Patel as a fugitive, indicating that he is actively evading law enforcement.

FBI seeks public assistance

The FBI has urged the public to come forward with any information that could help locate Patel. Authorities have emphasised that any leads regarding his whereabouts should be treated as important.

Individuals with relevant information are encouraged to contact their nearest FBI office or reach out to a US Embassy or Consulate.

The case highlights ongoing concerns over financial scams that exploit fear and misinformation, with law enforcement agencies continuing efforts to track down those responsible.