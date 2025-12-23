Who is Kai Trump? Donald Trump's granddaughter, amateur golfer with 8M online followers; here's how she's related to Tiger Woods

Kai, aged 18, is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his former wife Vanessa Trump. Also an amateur golfer, Kai has become a social media star over recent months, with more than 2.5 million (25 lakh) followers on Instagram.

Kai Trump, the eldest granddaughter of United States President Donald Trump, has grabbed attention after she offered a glimpse into Christmas celebrations at the US White House in Washington. Kai, aged 18 years, is the eldest daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and his former wife Vanessa Trump. Also an amateur golfer, Kai has become a social media star over recent months, with more than 2.5 million (25 lakh) followers on her Instagram handle alone.

Kai is a senior at The Benjamin School in Palm Beach Gardens in the US state of Florida, according to a report by USA Today. She has committed to playing golf at the University of Miami in Florida after graduating next year. Earlier this year, Kai became the highest-valued player in girls' high school golf. Kai shares a love for golf with her grandfather and the current US president. "Golf has always been a massive part of my life and is my biggest passion," Kai's SportsRecruits biography says. Last month, she made her Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) debut, finishing last among over 100 participants. Quite popular on social media, Kai has nearly 8 million (80 lakh) followers across three platforms.

Kai shot to social media fame since she began sharing snippets of her life online, with the teenager seen working out, hanging out with her friends, attending school, going to concerts, and taking trips with her powerful family. Her mother, Vanessa, is currently dating the American golf legend Tiger Woods. Vanessa and Donald Trump Jr. were divorced in 2018. Trump Jr. is now engaged to the socialite Bettina Anderson.