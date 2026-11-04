Who is Jyot Singh? Know about first Sikh American lawmaker

Yale graduate Jyot Singh became the first Sikh American and first Indian American elected to Georgia Assembly after winning House District 97 seat against Republican Yassin Moghazy in 2026 midterms.

Jyot Singh has made history by becoming the first Sikh American and first Indian American elected to the Georgia General Assembly. The Democrat won the House District 97 seat by defeating Republican Yassin Moghazy in the 2026 US midterms.

Who is Jyot Singh?

Jyot Singh is the son of Sikh immigrants from India who grew up in a working-class family in Norcross, Georgia. He lived in basement apartments, started working at 15 to help his family and studied at Gwinnett School of Mathematics, Science and Technology before getting a full scholarship to Yale, where he graduated in global affairs in 2021. After college, he started his own consulting firm, Blue Husky Group, worked in political communications, and helped secure USD 1.4 billion for public schools in Gwinnett County.

How did he win the election?

In May 2026, Singh defeated Jacques Laurent to win the Democratic nomination with 59.1% of the vote. He ran an entirely grassroots campaign. He turned down corporate donations and raised over USD 240,000 from over 770 individual donors. Volunteers knocked on more than 8,500 doors and placed over 10,000 calls.

His grassroots campaign focused on affordability, healthcare, housing, public education and immigrant families. It began and ended at the Guru Nanak Mission Society in Norcross, reflecting his Sikh roots, and was endorsed by Ro Khanna, Hank Johnson and Indian American Impact. District 97 covers Duluth, Peachtree Corners, Norcross and Berkeley Lake in Gwinnett County.

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What he said after victory

After his win, Singh posted on X, “We won!!! Thank you Georgia! I’m honoured to be your representative-elect in HD-97. ”He said the Sikh tradition of fighting against tyranny, oppression and injustice to uplift all communities will guide his work in the legislature.