Who is Justice Ayesha Malik? The first woman judge in Pakistan’s Supreme Court

Pakistan recently witnessed a major moment in its judicial history as Justice Ayesha Malik took oath as the first woman judge of Supreme Court.

The oath ceremony was attended by many apex court judges, the attorney general, lawyers, officials of the Law and Justice Commission among others. The oath ceremony was administered by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed at the ceremonial hall of the Supreme Court.

An official notification released by the Ministry of Law on Friday stated that President Arif Alvi has approved the elevation of Justice Ayesha Malik. She was earlier appointed as a judge of the Lahore High Court.

Many honourable persons extended warm wishes to her via Twitter. Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry were among those who congratulated Justice Malik on her "landmark elevation”.

"I want to congratulate Justice Ayesha Malik on becoming the first woman judge of the Supreme Court. I wish her all the best", Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted.

Who is Justice Ayesha Malik?

Justice Malik was born in 1966. She completed her basic education from schools in Paris, New York and Karachi.

Thereafter, she completed her Bachelors in Commerce from the Government College of Commerce & Economics, Karachi and took her initial legal education at Pakistan College of Law, Lahore. She started her legal career by assisting Mr. Fakhurddin G. Ebrahim at Fakhruddin G. Ebrahim & Co., Karachi from 1997 till 2001.

Justice Ayesha Malik’s first landmark judgement

Her first landmark judgement came out in June 2021 when she announced that virginity tests for examination of sexual assault survivors are illegal and against the Constitution of Pakistan.