The case of Sudiksha Konanki, an Indian-origin student who went missing while on vacation in the Dominican Republic, has grabbed headlines in at least three countries, including India and the United States. Even as an investigation into the case is underway, police in the Caribbean country have been interrogating one person -- Joshua Steven Riibe -- over the past several days. Here's what we know about him so far.

Joshua under probe in Dominican Republic

Sudiksha was reported missing on March 6 by her friends with whom she had traveled to the Dominican Republic. They had gone to the beach together, investigators say citing surveillance footage. While others later returned to the hotel, Sudiksha stayed back with Joshua.

Joshua, originally from the US state of Iowa, is a 22-year-old student at the St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Joshua told investigators he first met Sudiksha at the Riu Republic Resort in Punta Cana, where he was staying with a classmate. He also reportedly said he was on the beach with Sudiksha shortly before she disappeared.

Joshua's passport has since been confiscated by Dominican authorities as part of the investigation.

In a statement to NBC News, Joshua said he was "just trying to help" the investigators. "The ocean is a dangerous place," he added. He is not free to leave the Dominican Republic as yet, according to the law firm representing him.

Sudiksha's clothes and slippers found

Reportedly, Sudiksha's clothes and slippers were found on a lounge chair at the beach where she was last seen.

A white netted sarong and beige flip-flops believed to belong to the student were discovered without any signs of tampering.

Officials say the 20-year-old, a student at the University of Pittsburgh, may have left the clothing on the chair before heading into the Ocean waters.

Other updates

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have deployed drones and AI-assisted surveillance to search the ocean.

Meanwhile, the University of Pittsburgh said it was working with the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other agencies involved in the investigation.