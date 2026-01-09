FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk: 'Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are playing...

Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans big rally in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says...

WPL 2026: Huge setback for Gujarat Giants as star India player ruled out due to injury

Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts

Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction to Jay Shah's 'our captain' remark in front of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani goes viral

Who is Jonathan Ross? US ICE agent and Iraq War veteran involved in fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman

Good news for Thalapathy Vijay, his final film Jana Nayagan to release soon, Madras High Court supports Tamil superstar, asks CBFC to..

Iran Protests: Khamenei's BIG warning to Trump, says, 'Focus on your...'

Watch: Marcus Stoinis loses composure after Babar Azam's wicket, confronts opener with aggressive celebration during BBL clash

Who was Prerna Bachchan? Madhya Pradesh Congress MLA Bala Bachchan's daughter dies in tragic road accident in Indore, was preparing for UPSC; police says, 'highly intoxicated..'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans big rally in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says...

Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans..

WPL 2026: Huge setback for Gujarat Giants as star India player ruled out due to injury

WPL 2026: Huge setback for Gujarat Giants as star India player ruled out due to

Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts

Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl

Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...

Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm

From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Jonathan Ross? US ICE agent and Iraq War veteran involved in fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman

The incident occurred on Wednesday (January 7) as an officer of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shot dead Renee Good. The official involved in the shooting has been identified as Jonathan E Ross, according to court records cited in media reports.

Latest News

Sagar Malik

Updated : Jan 09, 2026, 04:34 PM IST

Who is Jonathan Ross? US ICE agent and Iraq War veteran involved in fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman
Ross, 43, is a resident of Minnesota state and has a decade of experience with ICE.
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis city of the United States, has led to political outcry and widespread protests. The incident occurred on Wednesday (January 7) as an officer of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shot dead Good. The official involved in the shooting has been identified as Jonathan E Ross, according to court records cited in media reports. Let us tell you more about him.

Ross, aged 43, is a resident of Minnesota state and has a decade of experience in ICE's enforcement and removal operations. Reportedly, he has earlier lived near Fort Bliss, a US army base in New Mexico state, and on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas. Ross is an Iraq War veteran and was deployed there between 2004 and 2005. He then went to college and joined the Border Patrol in 2007, working there until 2015. He has since worked as a deportation officer with ICE, according to records. In June last year, Ross was seriously injured after being dragged by a vehicle during an arrest attempt. The suspect in that case had been convicted of sexual abuse in Minnesota, The New York Times reported.

How did US admin react?

The US administration, led by President Donald Trump, has blamed Good and extended support to Ross and ICE officers in general. In a social media post, Trump said the 37-year-old woman was "very disorderly, obstructing and resisting." Vice President JD Vance called Good a "brainwashed victim of left-wing ideology," adding the officer acted in self-defence. "No one wants to see an American killed. It’s absolutely a tragedy, and it’s the making of the far left. It was a tragedy of her own making," Vance told reporters at a White House press conference.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk: 'Prabhas and Triptii Dimri are playing...
Sandeep Reddy Vanga drops huge spoiler of Spirit, fans go berserk
Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans big rally in Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM says...
Pakistan: Alarm bells ringing for Shehbaz Shrif govt as Imran Khan's PTI plans..
WPL 2026: Huge setback for Gujarat Giants as star India player ruled out due to injury
WPL 2026: Huge setback for Gujarat Giants as star India player ruled out due to
Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts
Share Market Fall Today: Sensex plunges 604 points, Nifty tumbles 193 pts
Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction to Jay Shah's 'our captain' remark in front of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani goes viral
Rohit Sharma's priceless reaction to Jay Shah's 'our captain' remark in front of
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress who has worked with Sylvester Stallone in..., owns..., mistaken to be viral 'Toxic' girl
Who is Natalie Burn? Hollywood actress going viral for intimate scenes with Yash
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer whose worked on Sunny Deol's film while being pregnent, her acting debut remained unreleased, underwent viral transformation of...
Meet Nidhi Dutta, Border 2 producer, her acting debut remained unreleased
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films challenged the norm
From Highway to Chhichhore: Ahead of O Romeo, 5 times Sajid Nadiadwala's films
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw reveals new design, features, timelines; See PICS
12 Vande Bharat Sleeper trains coming soon: Railway Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw re
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week you shouldn't miss
Form The Raja Saab to Jana Nayagan: 5 big-screen releases this week
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement