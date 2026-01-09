Who is Jonathan Ross? US ICE agent and Iraq War veteran involved in fatal shooting of Minneapolis woman

The incident occurred on Wednesday (January 7) as an officer of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shot dead Renee Good. The official involved in the shooting has been identified as Jonathan E Ross, according to court records cited in media reports.

The killing of Renee Nicole Good, a 37-year-old mother of three, during an immigration enforcement operation in Minneapolis city of the United States, has led to political outcry and widespread protests. The incident occurred on Wednesday (January 7) as an officer of the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) shot dead Good. The official involved in the shooting has been identified as Jonathan E Ross, according to court records cited in media reports. Let us tell you more about him.

Ross, aged 43, is a resident of Minnesota state and has a decade of experience in ICE's enforcement and removal operations. Reportedly, he has earlier lived near Fort Bliss, a US army base in New Mexico state, and on the outskirts of El Paso, Texas. Ross is an Iraq War veteran and was deployed there between 2004 and 2005. He then went to college and joined the Border Patrol in 2007, working there until 2015. He has since worked as a deportation officer with ICE, according to records. In June last year, Ross was seriously injured after being dragged by a vehicle during an arrest attempt. The suspect in that case had been convicted of sexual abuse in Minnesota, The New York Times reported.

How did US admin react?

The US administration, led by President Donald Trump, has blamed Good and extended support to Ross and ICE officers in general. In a social media post, Trump said the 37-year-old woman was "very disorderly, obstructing and resisting." Vice President JD Vance called Good a "brainwashed victim of left-wing ideology," adding the officer acted in self-defence. "No one wants to see an American killed. It’s absolutely a tragedy, and it’s the making of the far left. It was a tragedy of her own making," Vance told reporters at a White House press conference.