Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines
  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sameer Wankhede breaks silence after Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix in defamation case: 'I am fighting for...'

Sameer Wankhede breaks silence after Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix

DNA TV Show: Why Trump wants Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan

DNA TV Show: Why Trump wants Bagram Airbase in Afghanistan

Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price and its meaning

Rohit Sharma buys Tesla Model Y with special number plate '3015'; Check price

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure

Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your

Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace

Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a

HomeWorld

WORLD

Who is Jonathan Rinderknecht? Man arrested as suspect in intentionally setting deadly California's Palisades fire

Jonathan Rinderknecht, a Florida man, has been arrested based on the allegations that he intentionally ignited the Pacific Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, which claimed 12 lives, a law enforcement official said on Wednesday, i.e., October 8.

Latest News

Meemansa Shekhawat

Updated : Oct 08, 2025, 11:11 PM IST

Who is Jonathan Rinderknecht? Man arrested as suspect in intentionally setting deadly California's Palisades fire
Image credit: Reuters
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Jonathan Rinderknecht, a Florida man, has been arrested based on the allegations that he intentionally ignited the Pacific Palisades Fire in Los Angeles, which claimed 12 lives, a law enforcement official said on Wednesday, i.e., October 8. As per the official, Riderknecht is facing trial under three federal criminal charges linked to the blaze, following an extensive investigation by the Los Angeles divisions of the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), the Los Angeles Fire Department, and the Los Angeles Police Department.

According to a Reuters report, Rinderknecht was arrested in Florida and will be transferred back to the Central District of California, where he is set to undergo trial. In early January, the fire erupted in Palisades, spreading across 23,000 acres and destroying multiple structures around Los Angeles. According to reports, the fire caused about USD 250 billion in damages. 

Arson investigators concluded that the fire began overnight in early January near a popular hiking trail in a state park, tearing through large areas of Pacific Palisades, Topanga, and Malibu. Firefighters had managed to bring the blaze under control nearly 24 days later. 

The revelation that the fire was intentionally set could allow the US government to seek the death penalty for the guilty. US President Donald Trump issued an executive order on the very day he had assumed office in January, directing the attorney general to "pursue the death penalty for all crimes of a severity demanding its use."

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Kalyani Priyadarshan's Lokah Chapter 1 scripts history, becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore worldwide
Lokah Chapter 1 becomes first Malayalam film to earn Rs 300 crore globally
Amitabh Bachchan's 21-year-old Jhund co-star Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri murdered by friend after...
Amitabh Bachchan's 21-year-old Jhund co-star Priyanshu aka Babu Chhetri murdered
Tinder launches new safety feature to prevent fake profiles by...; know how it works
Tinder launches new safety feature to prevent fake profiles by...; know how it w
US spy jet RC-135U spotted near Russia amid rising World War 3 fear
US spy jet RC-135U spotted near Russia amid rising World War 3 fear
What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumbai match? Report makes shocking claim
What triggered Prithvi Shaw to grab Musheer Khan's collar in Maharashtra vs Mumb
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your figure
Confused about what looks good on you? Here’s how to find right outfit for your
Rashmika Mandanna-Vijay Deverakonda engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Rashmika-Vijay engaged? 5 clues we all missed about their romance
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba ashram to find spiritual solace
Virat Kohli to Steev Jobs: 7 famous personalities who visited Neem Karoli Baba a
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
Why is India Gate called India Gate? Facts you didn’t know
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE