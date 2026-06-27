Who is Jonathan? PM Modi to meet world’s oldest living land animal during Seychelles visit

PM Narendra Modi will visit Seychelles next week and is expected to meet Jonathan, a 194-year-old giant tortoise recognised as the world’s oldest living land animal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Seychelles next week, where one of his most unusual engagements will be a meeting with Jonathan, the world’s oldest living land animal.

Jonathan, a giant Seychelles tortoise, is estimated to have been born in 1832 and is around 194 years old, according to Guinness World Records.

Visit to Seychelles National Botanical Gardens

During his visit, PM Modi is scheduled to tour the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens, where he will also plant a tree as part of a symbolic gesture highlighting environmental conservation and sustainable development.

Diplomatic significance of the visit

The visit comes as India and Seychelles mark 50 years of diplomatic relations. PM Modi has been invited as the Guest of Honour for Seychelles’ National Day celebrations.

He is also expected to hold talks with Seychelles leadership on strengthening cooperation in areas such as:

Maritime security Blue economy Climate resilience Capacity building

Meet Jonathan, the 194-year-old tortoise

Jonathan has become a global attraction and a subject of scientific interest due to his extraordinary lifespan.

Despite his age, he remains in relatively good health, though he suffers from poor eyesight due to cataracts and reduced sense of smell. Veterinarians continue to care for him, helping him remain active at the Seychelles residence where he lives.

His long life has made him a symbol of longevity and resilience, drawing interest from researchers studying ageing and lifespan biology.

A symbolic and historic engagement

The meeting with Jonathan is expected to be one of the most talked-about moments of PM Modi’s Seychelles visit, alongside official diplomatic engagements and the National Day celebrations.

The visit is seen as an important step in further strengthening India-Seychelles ties, especially in strategic and developmental cooperation.