Muhammad Yunus EXPOSED: Hobnobbing with Pakistan to destabilise India, people recall genocide of 1971
Deepti Naval shares she went through 'very bad depression' during her marriage with Prakash Jha: 'Nothing in life was...'
'The players he likes...': Ex-India player accuses Gautam Gambhir of favouritism after Shreyas Iyer’s Asia Cup snub
Celebrity inspired coffee recipes: Discover secret ingredients Bollywood stars swear by
Who is John Bolton? FBI raids former US NSA days after he criticised Donald Trump's tariffs
'My heart is smiling': Mumbai auto driver turns his rickshaw into a karaoke stage, viral video wins hearts
AUS vs SA 2nd ODI: Australia fail to end 11-year-long drought as South Africa register another thumping victory
Overeating Protein? 5 warning signs you shouldn’t ignore
Xiaomi Redmi Note 15 series: Launched with massive battery, rugged design, new processors and more at Rs…
Rajnath Singh takes a jibe at Pakistan's Asim Munir over his 'dump truck' remark, says, 'A confession...'
WORLD
The United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation has raided the residence of former US National Security Advisor John Bolton. The action against Bolton comes just days after he sharply criticised President Donald Trump's tariff policy. Read on for more details on this.
The United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has raided the residence of former US National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton. The action against Bolton comes just days after he sharply criticised President Donald Trump's tariff policy. The search took place at the Maryland home of the former Trump aide on Friday morning (US time) as part of a documents-related investigation, the Associated Press reported. The operation took place around 7 am at Bolton’s home in Bethesda, Maryland under orders from FBI Director Kash Patel.