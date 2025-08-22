Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Who is John Bolton? FBI raids former US NSA days after he criticised Donald Trump's tariffs

The United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation has raided the residence of former US National Security Advisor John Bolton. The action against Bolton comes just days after he sharply criticised President Donald Trump's tariff policy. Read on for more details on this.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Aug 22, 2025, 06:42 PM IST

Who is John Bolton? FBI raids former US NSA days after he criticised Donald Trump's tariffs
Former US NSA John Bolton.
The United States' Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has raided the residence of former US National Security Advisor (NSA) John Bolton. The action against Bolton comes just days after he sharply criticised President Donald Trump's tariff policy. The search took place at the Maryland home of the former Trump aide on Friday morning (US time) as part of a documents-related investigation, the Associated Press reported. The operation took place around 7 am at Bolton’s home in Bethesda, Maryland under orders from FBI Director Kash Patel.

 

