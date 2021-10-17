Who is Jennifer Gates? Microsoft founder Bill Gates' 'newly-married' eldest daughter

The billionaire couple which recently split was seen walking their eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, down the aisle in her wedding ceremony on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Months ago, Jennifer had taken to social media to reveal that the Gates family was going through a 'challenging stretch of time'. She had also revealed the divorce announcement of Bill and Melinda Gates on Instagram.

Oldest of his three children, Jennifer Gates is a graduate from Stanford University and an equestrian.

Born on April 26, 1996, Jennifer Gates went to the Lakeside High School in Seattle.

In 2018, she graduated from Standford University with a degree in human biology. She then took a year off to focus on her passion for equestrian sports. Jennifer Gates then joined Mount Sinai's Icahn School of Medicine where she is currently in her second year.

Jennifer has been horse riding since she was six and has a favourite horse named ‘Alex’. In 2017, she revealed about her favourite horse, “He is super sweet, down-to-earth, easy-going, but you can also go fast and have a lot of confidence, so I am really excited about him.”

Jennifer Gates is a travel enthusiast who also posts memories from trips to exotic locations like Kuwait, Spain, and Australia on her Instagram page.

Herself a showjumper, Gates is now married to Nayel Nassar, the American-born Egyptian professional equestrian. Jennifer had once revealed in an interview that she and Nassar had bonded over their love for the sport.

She had announced her engagement to Nassar in January 2020. Like Jennifer Gates, Nassar is also an alumnus of the Stanford University. The couple lives on the East Coast. They have a pet dog named Earl which is a Jack Russell Terrier.

Being a child of a billionaire with a net worth of $132.7 billion, Bill Gates’ daughter Jennifer herself commands wealth close to $20 billion. She and her two younger siblings are set to inherit $10 billion each from her father’s fortune.